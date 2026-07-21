Ed Harris has slammed the creators of Dutton Ranch after claiming he felt his season one role was 'inconsequential'.

The star admitted he begged his team to get him 'the f*** out of here' halfway through filming the first season of the Yellowstone spin-off.

Speaking with Variety, Harris recalled: "Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do - and that I was one of the four main characters. And that wasn’t really the case."

While he did not directly address Taylor Sheridan, the series creator, he explained: "I said, 'I'm feeling underused and inconsequential,' and they kind of went, 'Oh'.

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"I'm being told my character will have a little bit more to do in season two. I was just a little frustrated, to tell you the truth."

Harris plays Everett McKinney in the drama, a laid-back veterinarian, and is currently signed on for two seasons.

The star was ready to walk away from the project on numerous occasions. (Paramount+)

While he appears in all nine episodes of the first season - which also star Annette Bening, Finn Little and Juan Pablo Raba - Everett is, admittedly, more of a minor part in the series.

And while he admitted he considered walking away from Dutton Ranch, it's unclear whether he actually plans to leave the series.

Despite his frustrations with the role, the 75-year-old admitted that after watching the series, he felt it was 'pretty good' and realized his character was 'relatively important to the story' - even if it 'didn't feel that way' while filming.

During the interview, he also revealed the specific moment that 'really p***ed him off' during filming.

The actor admitted he thought his role would be more central to the storyline. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

"So there’s this scene in there…I’m talking to [Beth Dutton] at the bar, and [Rip Wheeler] comes in and says, 'OK, Everett, come on, it’s your turn'.

"I walk up to the mic, and they cut it. They cut the song out. I'm going, 'F*** you, people'."

He recalled being told the scene was cut because it was considered 'too up' to fit the dark-natured ending of the episode, and at the time, he felt that alone was 'enough reason to say I’m voiding my contract'.

Dutton Ranch aired for the first time on Paramount+ on May 15, and has been an astronomical success.

The series holds the record for the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history, racking up 12.9 million global views in its first week.

UNILAD have contacted Taylor Sheridan's team for comment.