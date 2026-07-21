Charlize Theron is giving us backstage access to The Odyssey cast, as she gushes over her co-star Matt Damon's physique.

Damon stars in the lead role, as Odysseus, in Christopher Nolan's hit film, with Theron starring as immortal sea nymph Calypso.

The two weren't strangers prior to this, having worked together on the 2000 hit film The Legend of Bagger Vance, but Theron has seen her co-star in a whole new light after undergoing his transformation for the role.

"I've seen him without all of that suit on," the 50-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "He's incredible. Incredible."

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As the two attended The Odyssey's London premiere she told the interviewer: "I'm staring at him weirdly. I'm looking at his a*s right now.

"I shouldn't do that, that's just wrong," the Hollywood star laughed.

Matt Damon lost over 30lb for the role (Universal Pictures)

"He looks amazing!" Theron added.

Although Theron is currently single, the comments were said in jest, as Damon has been married to his wife, Luciana, for 20 years.

They share three daughters, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

The Good Will Hunting star also adopted Luciana's daughter from her previous marriage, Alexia.

Damon underwent a huge transformation for the role of the Greek hero, shedding up to 30lb. Earlier this year, he told Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast exactly how he did it.

“[Nolan] said he wanted me lean but strong, and so its a weird thing, I don’t want to bore the s**t out of you but I literally, just because of this other thing I did with my doctor, stopped eating gluten," he told the brothers.

“I used to walk around at between 185 [pounds] and 200 and I did that whole movie at 167. I haven’t been that light since high school.

Charlize Theron plays immortal sea nymph Calypso in the film (Photo by Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage)

“So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet.”

Despite undergoing this huge change, Damon recently said his physique was no where near as impressive as his female stunt double's.

"When we did the forced perspective stuff of the Laestrygonians, there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet. And then they got stuntmen who were under five feet," Damon said, while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"My double was a woman, a female stunt performer—who had the greatest arms I've ever seen."

Although she'd clearly seen Damon's impressive physique, there was something Theron hadn't seen - the movie.

During the interview with the ET, the Mad Max star revealed that the London premiere, which took place on July 8, was her first time seeing the blockbuster.



