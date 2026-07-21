Bailee Ann DeFord, Jelly Roll's daughter, has defended her father while hinting at the reason for his divorce from Bunnie Xo.

The pair separated in May with an insider source telling TMZ that their decision to separate was entirely 'mutual' and the former couple are treating their separation as a 'private family matter'.

Roll and Bunnie were married for nearly a decade before deciding to go their separate ways and neither have detailed the context behind their divorce.

DeFord, Roll's daughter, took to TikTok on Sunday (July 19) to tell fans they won't ever be able to predict the circumstances behind her father's very public split.

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In a expletive-filled discussion live on the platform which has since been shared elsewhere, DeFord, 18, said: "Don’t y’all ever come for my father’s name like that again. I’m so done. Get the f*** out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s***. I don’t care. I don’t want to talk about it."

Bailee Ann DeFord has spoken out following her father's divorce (TikTok/@thebaileeann)

The teenager went on to insist that neither her father or Bunnie had cheated, though she did not reveal the exact reason for the pair's divorce.

She added: "Y’all have no f****** idea what happened, and wait ’till y’all find out. Just f******wait.

"Because I promise y’all, the view of what y’all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f****** crumble the day that I open my mouth."

Roll's daughter continued: "It’s not a difference in f****** opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don’t f–king even. I’m for real so done."

It comes after court documents revealed Roll and Bunnie had officially finalised their divorce.

While the exact financial details have been kept confidential, TMZ reported that court documents reveal that the pair are splitting a range of shared assets, which includes an aircraft, cars, homes, and their intellectual properties.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo divorced earlier this year (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Roll is also required to pay a one-time lump sump to Bunnie, with the agreement not including any ongoing alimony payments.

The settlement also reportedly bans either from speaking negatively about each other in public, which follows both sides reiterating that their divorce was amicable.

While they may have separated, Bunnie revealed on an episode of her podcast, Dumb Blonde, that she and Roll are still planning to have a child together via surrogate.

Roll and Bunnie plan to co-parent their new arrival despite being divorced.

UNILAD has reached out to Roll and Bunnie's representatives for comment.