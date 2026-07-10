Bunnie Xo has spilled all about her Fourth of July antics, including her ex-husband Jelly Roll's reaction to her locking lips with another man.

If the footage of the PDA didn't hurt enough, the intimate kiss between Bunnie Xo, 46, and Dylan Wolf, 24, who stars in Netflix's Calabasas Confidential, actually happened at Jelly Roll’s Tennessee bar, Goodnight Nashville - ouch.

With the former celebrity couple shocking the world when they announced their divorce last month, it's no surprise the video went viral online.

The video, which was obtained by TMZ, saw the pair engaging in two intimate smooches, as they were sitting down in the crowded bar, surrounded by blue lights.

Advert

As we know, the podcaster isn't one to keep things a secret, as she addressed the situation on the latest episode of the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

The creator cleared things up in the latest episode of her podcast (Dumb Blonde Podcast)

Her former husband, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, had no problem with the kiss, with the content creator telling listeners that he totally 'gets it', and surprisingly, the venue was 'no issue at all'.

In fact, Bunnie, real name Alisa DeFord, actually has a whole floor in the bar, called XO Bunnie’s.

“I feel very safe there, I also feel very protected there. That’s our home,” she told listeners.

“It’s like, if I’m gonna land at any bar I’m gonna do that at Goodnight Nashville.”

Bunnie doesn't regret anything that went down on the celebratory night, and hopes she gets many more kisses under the fireworks, as she confirmed she's not dating the reality star.

Dylan Wolf stars in Netflix's reality series, Calabasas Confidential (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That s**t is chained up,” she said, referencing Omarion's 2006 hit.

Meanwhile, Dylan joked to TMZ: “Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits. That’s all that is.”

It's not the first time that Bunnie has opened up about her disinterest in dating anyone.

During a previous podcast episode, posted after the divorce, she went through her DMs, revealing she'd only responded to two out of the hundreds of messages since the split.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll, 41, first filed for divorce on May 18, with the news reaching fans last month.

Of course, rumors began to spread, but the music star took to his Instagram to clear them up once and for all.

Posting a video from his concert, the country star said: "First and foremost, nobody cheated on anybody. Please stop with the crazy internet rumors. Bunnie and I love each other deeply, and that will never change."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 9 2026

The date of separation in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's divorce filing. Bunnie later reveals the couple have an argument, and she says in anger: “Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.”

Jelly Roll packs a bag and the couple don’t speak for weeks.

May 18 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Lawyer Holly Davis - who doesn’t represent either party - tells People: “It's a very neutral and agreement-oriented filing. It doesn't look like a contested divorce filing.”

June 18 2026

Bunnie opens up on her podcast Dumb Blonde about the end of her marriage.

She says there was no cheating, and she and Jelly Roll are still planning to have a baby via IVF and co-parent it together.

Her IVF journey took a heartbreaking strain on her mental health, and she says it ‘wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically’.

She adds: “It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

She says that Jelly Roll is already dating other people, and she is ‘excited to discover myself single’.

The same night, Jelly Roll addresses speculation around the divorce onstage at Saratoga Springs, New York, saying the internet ‘is a liar’.

He adds: “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.”