Newly single Bunnie Xo is opening up about who's in her DMs after her shock split from husband Jelly Roll.

The celebrity couple devastated fans when it was revealed Jelly Roll, real name, Jason DeFord, had filed for divorce. It is said the 41-year-old first filed on May 18, with the news reaching the public earlier this month.

However, fans were left in shock, with the news coming shortly after the pair packed on the PDA for the cameras at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

As always, rumors began flying after news of the shock split, but the singer took to Instagram to clear things up shortly after.

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Posting a video from his concert, the country star said: "I wanted to jump on here and address the elephant in the room," Jelly Roll began. "First and foremost, nobody cheated on anybody. Please stop with the crazy internet rumors. Bunnie and I love each other deeply, and that will never change."

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll were married for almost a decade (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

But is Bunnie ready to move on? Well, the people in her DMs seem to think so.

In the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde Podcast, the 46-year-old revealed she had only responded to two messages since the split.

However, for entertainment on the podcast, the social media influencer read some of the outrageous messages she had receieved.

One read: “Hey pretty lady, I'm about to get out of prison on a 10 year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back.”

However, the fact the man was in prison didn't seem to bother Bunnie.

“What I don't like is he said, 'let me go out and have a time with you,'" she said

“So that's where it's like, okay, so you're just expecting me to put out on this first date. Which…”

It was then when her co-host, Meme Shahan joked: “I mean after 10 years he might need it."

Seemingly referring to her marriage to her former husband, Bunnie responded with a laugh: "I just got out of a 10-year bid too b*****s, what are we talking about."

The couple had been seen packing on the PDA shortly before their split (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

The tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel in August 2016, with Jelly Roll filing for divorce in May 2026.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Jelly Roll for comment.

Elsewhere, another 'fan' told Bunnie if she wanted a man 'without tattoos everywhere,' he should hit her up.

"You can call me fat roll, or crunchy roll, or glazed donut," the admirer added.

Bunnie broke her silence on the divorce during an episode of her podcast shortly after the split, in which she said their rapid rise into the global spotlight over the past year completely altered their communication.

"J and I have never really been good at having disagreements. So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that's a recipe for disaster," she admitted.

The podcaster then revealed it was an tense argument on Mother's Day which was ' the absolute straw that broke the camel's back.'

However, the 46-year-old declined to share the details of what the argument was about.



