Bunnie Xo reveals details of what she's getting from Jelly Roll divorce settlement after split
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Bunnie Xo reveals details of what she's getting from Jelly Roll divorce settlement after split

Bunnie Xo has insisted that her estranged husband is still her 'best friend' following their shock split

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Topics: Jelly Roll, Podcast, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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