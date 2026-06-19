Bunnie Xo reveals details of what she's getting from Jelly Roll divorce settlement after split

Bunnie Xo says that she told her estranged husband Jelly Roll that he'll have to 'take care of her' in their pending divorce settlement.

The celebrity world has been rocked this week with the news that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo (whose real names are Jason and Alisa DeFord) are ending their marriage after almost 10 years.

The singer filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18, nine days after what was listed as their official separation date.

The pair have stayed schtum since the news broke, but now Bunnie Xo has spilled the tea on the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

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In one unexpected confession, Bunnie said that she and Jelly Roll are still planning on welcoming a child together via surrogate despite their separation.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo just weeks before what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

The 46-year-old also revealed that she and her soon-to-be-ex had an explosive row on Mother's Day that acted a catalyst in their decision to break up.

As well as this, Bunnie discussed their divorce settlement and revealed that she told Jelly Roll he was to 'take care of her' financially.

She shared: "I joke around with him, like, 'Well, you didn’t take care of me in the marriage, but you’re taking care of me in the divorce.'"

"We stan a f**king king," Bunnie added. Laughing, she went on: "I'm allowed to say that because it's true!"

The 41-year-old singer is thought to have a net worth of around $16,000,000, so Bunnie will certainly be well looked after if what she said about the settlement is true.

Bunnie Xo has opened up about their split on her podcast (Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube)

Doubling down on the fact that she's still on good terms with Jelly Roll, Bunnie said: "That's my f**king best friend, dude. I love him, and, you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby."

"[...] Everything has been so cool, calm, and collected. I literally spoke to J for two hours before I did this podcast."

People might question why they've decided to split if there still such good friends, but Bunnie said they 'served our purpose for each other'.

"Nobody cheated on the other person," she also insisted.

While there has been no infidelity this time round, Jelly Roll has cheated previously and had an affair that lasted around 12 months. He called the affair as one of the 'worst moments' of his life.

Discussing the matter on the Human School podcast last year, the 'Need a Favor' hitmaker said that both he and Bunnie put in 'a lot of work to repair' their relationship afterwards, and ultimately came back 'stronger than [they] could have ever been'.