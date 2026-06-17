Bunnie Xo shares cryptic 'reminder' video after Jelly Roll files for divorce
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Bunnie Xo shares cryptic 'reminder' video after Jelly Roll files for divorce

It looks like Bunnie Xo might have made a swipe at her now-estranged husband Jelly Roll on social media

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Jelly Roll, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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