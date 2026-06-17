Bunnie Xo shares cryptic 'reminder' video after Jelly Roll files for divorce

Bunnie Xo may have made a dig at her split from Jelly Roll after the Grammy Award-winning singer recently filed for divorce.

It was revealed earlier this week that the pair were ending their marriage after nearly 10 years together.

Bunnie Xo and music star Jelly Roll aren't strangers to public displays of affection and arguably the couple seemed happier than ever – but seemingly this wasn't the case behind closed doors.

Supposedly their break-up was 'mutual', but it was the 'Wild Ones' hitmaker to file the papers. Their official operation date was listed as May 9, which came just a few weeks after the celebrity couple put on a united front at the Grammys in February.

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Neither Bunnie Xo or Jelly Roll have publicly addressed the matter yet, but his daughter, Bailee Ann, has.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo packed on the PDA at the Grammys in February (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Bailee Ann, 18, was raised by both Bunnie Xo and her dad since she was eight years old.

"I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It's fkn crazy," she wrote online.

"I'm not speaking on it — yet," she added.

While Bunnie Xo hasn't spoken out on it as such, she did post a cryptic video of her miming the hit Nickleback song 'How You Remind Me' on Instagram yesterday (June 16).

The lyrics she mimed were: "It's not like you didn't know that. I said, 'I love you' and I swear, I still do. And it must have been so bad, 'cause living with me must have damn near killed you.

"And this is how you remind me of what I really am."

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, captioned the video 'Banger' alongside a kiss emoji.

While the video could have indeed been a subtle message to Jelly Roll, it could have also just been the 46-year-old appreciating a good throwback track...

Reportedly Jelly Roll cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their break-up – something which many celebrity couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck included, end up using.

Explaining what it means, Evan Schein of New York-based family law firm Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, previously told UNILAD: "Irreconcilable differences is essentially no fault divorce and allows one spouse to file for divorce without alleging grounds or fault.

"This is the widely used term to file for divorce."

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) filed for divorce on May 18, 10 days after their supposed date of separation.

The couple have been married for almost 10 years (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce.