After a turbulent marriage spanning just shy of 10 years, Jelly Roll and Bunny XO are officially going their separate ways.

The country star, 41, formally filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18, with TMZ first announcing the news on June 15.

The unexpected filing comes just weeks after the pair had congratulated each other on the world stage during awards season, with the couple visibly packing on the PDA for the cameras at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The pair also shared a celebratory moment after Jelly won Best Contemporary Country Album, as the singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, specifically singled out his wife and thanked her for her support.

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"I want to thank my beautiful wife," he said at the time.”I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

Insiders close to the couple have claimed that the heartbreaking decision to separate was entirely "mutual" and that the pair are keeping the details as a "private family matter.”

UNILAD have reached out to representatives of both Jelly Roll and Bunny XO for comment.

The couple had been due to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

The news has sent shockwaves through the internet, not least because the couple were due to celebrate their landmark 10th wedding anniversary this coming August.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been refreshingly open about their unconventional relationship over the years, with the couple’s romance starting all the way back in 2015 after they first crossed paths at a concert on Fremont Street in Las Vegas .

At the time, the singer was entirely broke, legally struggling, and living out of a converted van while trying to kickstart his music career.

Bunnie meanwhile, was navigating her own hustle, openly sharing that she was working as a high-end escort when they first met.

The romance moved at lightning speed. Just one year later, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie live on stage in Las Vegas.

True to their spontaneous style, the pair headed straight to the famous Little White Wedding Chapel later that very same night to tie the knot on August 31, 2016.

Throughout their marriage, the couple never tried to present themselves as the ‘perfect’ picture-book romance, frequently telling fans they hated being labeled as ‘couple goals’ because of the immense challenges they faced behind closed doors.

The couple have enjoyed a turbulent relationship over the years (Robyn BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

The pair briefly separated back in 2018, with Bunnie later explaining on her Dumb Blonde podcast that their ‘castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.’

Jelly Roll has also been brutally honest about his own past downfalls during their time together, previously labeling his own infidelity as ‘one of the worst moments of my adulthood.'

Despite the rockier patches, the couple appeared stronger than ever in recent years. In August 2023, they returned to the exact same Las Vegas chapel where they first said "I do" to officially renew their wedding vows.

The split is particularly bittersweet for fans of Bunnie's podcast, where she recently opened up about the couple’s emotional, ongoing journey to expand their family via IVF and a surrogate.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO have publicly commented on the divorce filing on their social media pages, but fans have already flooded Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to express their disbelief.

"I am so shook, I genuinely thought they were completely rock solid," one fan wrote.

Another commented: "They’ve been through absolute hell and back together, sad to see it end like this but glad it sounds mutual."

While a third added: "They always said their relationship wasn't perfect, but man, this one genuinely hurts to read."