Jelly Roll's net worth has been revealed following the break-up of his marriage to Bunnie XO, who he was married to for close to a decade.

TMZ first reported that the 41-year-old filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18, with an insider source close to the couple saying the decision to separate was entirely 'mutual' and that the pair are keeping details as a 'private family matter'.

The timing of the divorce is certainly a surprising one considering the pair appeared at the Grammys back in February and were visibly affectionate throughout the ceremony.

They were even seen kissing on the red carpet together and celebrating as Roll, real name Jason DeFord, won Best Contemporary Country Album at the awards show.

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Amid the recent breakup, Roll's name has been put back into the public eye, leading to people asking what everyone wants to know about celebrities: What's their net worth?

The singer recently filed for a divorce (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Jelly Roll's net worth

Multiple outlets, including Parade, report that Roll has a net worth of $16 million, which you'd think is pretty sizeable.

However, such figure is actually pretty low compared to some of his music colleagues, likely due to previous felon convictions limiting the artist's opportunities.

Roll's previous convictions include robbery and drug possession, and he spent a decade in and out of prison due to these charges.

The musician has faced issues when attempting to travel internationally for global tours, so he applied for a pardon in 2025.

That was officially granted by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in December of that year, who described the country singer's journey as 'remarkable'.

"It's a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for," he added to the Associated Press.

Jelly Roll was pardoned in 2025 (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Prior to the pardon being granted, Roll told the Tennessee board: "I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be - to let them know that change is truly possible."

Roll spoke on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2023 about the time he spent behind bars.

He said: "At 16, I was charged as an adult for a charge. It was a heinous crime, admittedly. It was horrible. We robbed a couple of guys for some weed, but they called the police because we took some money and some stuff.

"It was an armed robbery, we went in there with a gun, I regret it every day of my life."

Jelly Roll and Bunny XO have split after almost a decade (Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

23 August 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

31 August 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce.