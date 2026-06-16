Just months ago, Jelly Roll credited his wife with saving his life at the Grammys, now he's filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage

Bunnie XO appeared to hint that something was coming hours before the world found out that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce, posting a series of cryptic Instagram Stories that are now taking on a whole new meaning.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host shared a photo of herself in lingerie, posing as she slipped off her bra strap, with the text overlay reading: "She's getting her sparkle back ." Metric's Help I'm Alive played over the image.

Just before news of the divorce filing became public, Bunnie Xo posted a photo of herself in lingerie, as she posed, taking off her bra strap. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

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An hour later, she reposted a screenshot of a text message reading "Come here, let me show you what love feels like," soundtracked by J. Cole's Power Trip.

She followed that up with a Snoop Dogg reel captioned "You're embarrassing, cut it out", with the punchline "Me about to take it up a notch."

The posts landed before news broke that Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, had filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18, according to court records viewed by PEOPLE.

The split comes after nearly a decade together for one of country music's most openly candid couples.

The timing of the filing makes it all the more striking given what Jelly Roll said about his wife just months earlier.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, the pair were visibly affectionate throughout the evening, kissing on the red carpet and celebrating together after he won Best Contemporary Country Album.

News of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's split comes after nearly 10 years of marriage, during which they frequently opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During his acceptance speech, the singer became emotional as he thanked Bunnie directly. "

I would have never changed my life without you," he said. "I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

The news has sent shockwaves through the internet, not least because the couple were due to celebrate their landmark 10th wedding anniversary this coming August.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been refreshingly open about their unconventional relationship over the years, with the couple’s romance starting all the way back in 2015 after they first crossed paths at a concert on Fremont Street in Las Vegas .

At the time, the singer was entirely broke, legally struggling, and living out of a converted van while trying to kickstart his music career.

The couple first met at one of Jelly Roll's concerts at Las Vegas' Country Saloon in 2015.

He proposed to Bunnie, 46, on stage in Vegas the following year, and the pair secretly married in a courthouse ceremony that same evening without telling friends or family. In 2023, they returned to the same chapel to renew their vows.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's representatives have been approached for comment.