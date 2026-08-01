Exorcist child star speaks out after cops discover more than 100 dogs at her home
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Exorcist child star speaks out after cops discover more than 100 dogs at her home

Police searched the actor's home on Friday

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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