Exorcist child star speaks out after cops discover more than 100 dogs at her home

The Exorcist star Linda Blair has spoken out after authorities searched her property under an inspection warrant and uncovered 'more than 100 dogs'.

The joint operation between the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control and the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning was carried out on Friday (July 31), as first reported by TMZ.

"The goal is to inspect this property for buildings and structures associated with a kennel operation reported to have more than 100 dogs," a statement provided to PEOPLE stated.

The department added: "Our priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals on the property and the people who may be working or residing here. This inspection will help us determine whether conditions meet required standards."

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TMZ reported that Blair, who made a name for herself as a child star in The Exorcist in 1973, was present during the inspection and was 'extremely cooperative'.

The actor was present during the inspection, according to reports (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

The outlet also reported that no dogs were removed from the actor's property.

Now, Blair has taken to Instagram to provide her take on the situation, saying she and her dogs were 'good in lieu of our surprise visit in 105° heat'.

She added in the caption: "Turns out we just have some paperwork to do and some diagrams but as everybody knows, I’m looking to move so I can be more educational and help more animals. I’d rather move forward.

"And I always say you know a good old-fashioned letter of contact always works. Be safe safe lives support animal rescue cause we’re all fighting to save."

Blair shared a video to her Instagram, where she lifted the lid on the situation.

Linda Blair has spoken out (Jody Cortes/Getty Images for ABA)

"Today we got a really big surprise visit, and, as it turns out, there is nothing but some paperwork and some new diagrams and things," the 67-year-old said in the clip posted to social media.

She added: "I’ve been trying to move for the last two years really, and it’s imperative to my health, and trying to help more animals, but it’s kind of on the news right now, so I wanted to check in, let you know I am fine, the animals are fine, and we just have some paperwork that has to be dealt with — that’s all this was all about.

"I don’t know why mail isn’t used more often to notify somebody."

Blair then went on to ask her followers for donations to the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, which she founded to help rescue animals who have been neglected.

"We love volunteers and foster homes, and it’s a big crisis we’re dealing with in California, and across the country. So any and all support would mean the world," she concluded.