The mother of an 18-year-old from New Zealand has spoken out following his arrest at a Thai airport.

On July 16, Loukas Rainger was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, by immigration officials, according to his mom Natasha Rainger.

The teen had spent a month traveling with his best friend and was preparing to fly home to New Zealand.

Loukas was arrested on suspicion of 'theft in an airport', accused of picking up a woman's watch - reportedly worth around $100 - at a security check from a tray two weeks earlier at Surat Thani airport.

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The maximum penalty for the crime is imprisonment up to five years.

And Natasha has since spoken out after being reunited with her son.

Loukas Rainger was arrested at an airport in Thailand (Give A Little/ Melissa Pronk)

Legal documentation viewed by Stuff describes the watch as a 'Swatch women’s wristwatch with a silver coloured steel band', with the outlet reporting it sells online for around $80 to $100.

According to the legal documents, Loukas has 'denied all charges', with his mom claiming her son told her the watch was 'on the airport tray with his belongings so he just picked it up too'.

She continued: "He’s inexperienced, young. He’d been on a long boat trip just right before, and had been really sick. He should have left it, or handed it in, but that doesn’t deserve years in a Thai prison."

Instead, Loukas was apprehended by immigration officers who told him 'there was a warrant out for his arrest' before being taken into custody in Bangkok and detained overnight.

The teenager was then taken back to Surat Thani and interviewed and has since been released on bail, according to a Give A Little fundraising page set up by his aunt Melissa Pronk.

Loukas was allowed to see his mom, who 'wonder[ed] if [she was] ever going to see [her] son again'.

Natasha told Stuff: "I started to feel really low [...] Everyone keeps messaging asking me what’s happened.

"Finally, he just walked into my arms and his first words were, 'Oh Mom, Mom what are you doing here?'"

Natasha has been reunited with her son (Give A Little/Melissa Pronk)

Natasha reflected she 'didn't know whether to laugh or cry' as it felt like the last few days hadn't happened.

The mom claims the woman who initially filed a complaint now wants the charges dropped, however, she notes they have 'been giving a hearing date in September and are still being told that [Loukas] could face five years in prison'.

She resolved: "This is just still too hard to digest for the moment."

However, New Zealand lawyer Craig Tuck weighed in he has 'confidence' that 'reasonable justice' with 'prevail'.

The owner of LawAid International told the outlet: "I don’t think any judge in Thailand would ever pursue what’s alleged and a charge a penalty of five years in prison for a watch under $100."

LADbible Group has contacted authorities in Thailand for comment.