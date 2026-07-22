Warning: This article contains distressing content that some readers may find upsetting.

Singer D4vd's alleged purchase history has been revealed in court as his preliminary hearing for the alleged murder and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez continues.

Celeste’s body was discovered in an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, in September 2025, just one day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Officers responded to a 'foul odor' report by those passing the tow yard.

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Months after her body was found, on April 22, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed the manner of her death was consistent with homicide. Prosecutors claim she was lured to her death by Burke and stabbed multiple times.

David Anthony Burke was arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez (LAPD)

He has pleaded not guilty to her murder, the continued sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, or the unlawful mutilation of a body.

The current hearing, expected to last between three and seven days, will determine if there is probable cause to bring the case to trial.

As it progresses, details have come to light of how Celeste died, and what prosecutors say Burke bought to conceal her alleged murder.

Specifically, detectives claim Burke purchased a body bag, chainsaws, an inflatable pool and a shovel online after Celeste was killed, with all being bought using his credit cards and delivered to his address – though an alias name was apparently used, the Independent reports.

Prosecutors allege Burke used the items to dismember Celeste's body after killing her when she threatened to expose their relationship and ruin his budding music career.

Among the items was an apparent 'burn box' purchased via Amazon.

“It’s a device that can be used as a mini crematorium type to burn items to nothing,” LAPD robbery-homicide detective Joshua Byers testified at the hearing, People reports.

Byers said Burke placed the orders under the alias Trayvion Davis and bought two of the three chainsaws and blue pool that were found in his garage when a warrant was served.

Detectives revealed his purchase history after Celeste's death (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

Byers testified that the body bag matched the bag that contained the head and torso of Celeste in the trunk of the Tesla on September 8.

According to testimonies, blue fragments found on Celeste's body matched the pool, and a matching 'Shhh' tattoo on her finger echoed the same on Burke's.

He also allegedly had ‘Celeste’ tattooed in red on a different finger.

A court filing said Burke sent a car to pick up Celeste from her hometown of Lake Elsinore and transport her to Los Angeles.

Allegedly, the pair were messaging each other until her arrival, at which point her phone went dead.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened,” the document claimed, "defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out."

At the time her body was discovered, Burke was on tour promoting his Withered World Tour, with dates planned for the US and Europe.

The rest of the dates were later cancelled.

A timeline of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death and the allegations against D4vd

April 2024

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, aged 13, is reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third time she is reported missing that year, but tragically she is never seen by her parents again.

April 23 2025

Investigators believe this is the day Celeste was killed.

April 24 2025

Prosecutors claim D4vd ordered a shovel from Home Depot.

April 25 2025

D4vd’s debut album Withered is released. It debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard chart, with 30,000 units sold in the first week. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that 80 percent of the album was made on his phone and he recorded vocal takes in his sister’s closet.

May 1 2025

Prosecutor claim D4vd took delivery of two chainsaws

August 5 2025

D4vd begins a world tour, starting with a gig in Del Mar, California.

September 8 2025

Celeste’s severely decomposed body is found in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to D4vd. His representatives say he is cooperating with the investigation.

September 9 2025

D4vd performs as planned at The Fillmore Minneapolis, despite the ongoing investigation around Rivas’ death.

September 18 2025

Celeste’s family create a fundraiser and release a statement, which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

More than $24,000 is raised for them.

September 19 2025

D4vd cancels the rest of his world tour, and the deluxe version of his debut album is not released as planned.

November 24 2025

The Los Angeles medical examiners officer receives a court order preventing any details of Celeste’s death from being released to the public.

April 16 2026

D4vd is arrested and held without bail.

April 20 2026

D4vd is arraigned and pleads not guilty to all charges.

April 22 2026

The autopsy report reveals that Celeste died from multiple 'penetrating injuries'. She had significant wounds to her torso, likely caused by a sharp object, and one wound penetrated her liver.

July 21 2026

D4vd’s preliminary hearing begins. It is expected to last three to seven days, with prosecutors aiming to establish probable cause to move forward to a trial.