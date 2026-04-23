As part of an ongoing investigation into how teenager Celest Rivas Hernandez died, authorities have now confirmed her official cause of death to be ‘multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s).’

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed the news on Wednesday, while also reiterated that the manner of death was consistent with homicide.

"After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said in a statement. "It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter. The transparency of the information contained in our findings and reports is essential for empowering the community to make informed changes to affectively reduce fear and allowing the community to take informed action.”

The report has been kept under a tight security seal for over a year, and has now only been released just days after suspect D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested and charged with her murder.

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez was just 13 years old when she went missing (GoFundMe)

Ukpo added, "Making the Department's information publicly available is not just about accountability, it is about social justice and prevention. By ensuring access to this information, we strengthen our ability to learn, to act, and ultimately to prevent the next tragic loss of life. I want to extend my gratitude to our partner agencies for taking the necessary step of filing an order with the court to make this disclosure possible."

Celeste’s body was discovered in September last year, just one day after what would have been the teen’s 15th birthday.

Her body was discovered inside an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd, after officers responded to reports of a ‘foul odor’ coming from a vehicle in a Hollywood tow yard.

Prior to her body being found, Celeste’s parents had previously reported her missing since April 2024, when she was just 13 years old.

Burke, 21, is facing a first degree murder charge, which if convicted could see him face the death penalty or life imprisonment. He has also been charged with one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

D4vd and his lawyers have always strenuously denied the charges and claim he is innocent

Burke stands accused of murder with multiple special circumstances that make the case eligible for either the death penalty or life without parole, however it is currently unknown which avenue prosecutors wish to pursue.

Those circumstances include lying in wait, murder for financial gain, as well as murdering a witness to a crime. Celeste is considered a witness to the charge of sexual abuse of a child.

Following his arrest on April 17, his lawyers spoke out and insisted that he's innocent.

Attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter issued the following statement to LADbible Group: "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.

"There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."