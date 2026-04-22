The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez have spoken out after singer D4vd was arrested and charged for her murder.

The singer was arrested last Thursday, and on Monday Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that D4vd (real name David Burke), 21, had been formally charged with first-degree murder after the teenager’s remains were discovered last September in an abandoned car registered to him.

Rivas Hernandez had been reported missing by her parents in 2024. She was just 13 years old at the time of her disappearance and is believed to have been 14 when she died, AP News reports.

According to the District Attorney, she went to Burke’s home on 23 April 2025 and was never seen again after that.

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Her family have now released a statement following the announcement of the charges. “We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work,” her parents Jesus and Mercedes said in the statement provided by their attorney, Patrick Steinfeld.

“We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support. Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found last year (Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

“We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is Justice for Celeste.”

Steinfeld said the family was ‘devastated’ after hearing details of the case.

Authorities were alerted to D4vd’s abandoned Tesla after it was taken to a tow yard and employees reported a foul odor coming from the vehicle. Rivas Hernandez’s body was later found dismembered in the car’s trunk.

D4vd is facing three charges in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including first-degree murder, murder for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the case also involves allegations of multiple sexual acts with a minor and the mutilation of a body.

Authorities held a press briefing on Monday (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Prosecutors plan to present evidence that Rivas Hernandez was a witness in an investigation involving Burke over alleged sexual acts committed when she was under the age of 14.

Following his arrest on April 17, his lawyers spoke out and insisted that he's innocent.

Attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter issued the following statement to LADbible Group: "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.

"There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."