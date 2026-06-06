Alex Cimo's widow has spoken out for the first time since his death to express her grievances with how the news of his passing was announced.

Alex, who was best known online as Cimoooooooo and for sharing Yu-Gi-Oh! related content, died at the age of 32 from stage 4 colon cancer.

He boasted 381,000 subscribers on YouTube and his followers have been left heartbroken in the wake of the news of his untimely death.

It was Alex's mom, Mary-Frances Alonzo, who shared the news of his death online in a now-deleted LinkedIn post.

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She wrote alongside a picture of the popular content creator: "Today, I have a very personal post to share as many of my colleagues are familiar with our journey.

"Last night, my amazing son, Alex Cimo, left us after a hard-fought battle with Stage IV colon cancer. Words cannot describe the magnificent human being that he was."

Alex Cimo had been battling colon cancer before his death (@Cimoooooooo/Twitter)

Mary-Frances went on to speak of her son's love for Yu-Gi-Oh! and how he 'shared his passion with millions'.

"He was so talented, brilliant, and wise beyond his 32 years," the grieving mother continued to write. "It felt as it everything he touched was magic, including our hearts. There will never be another Alex Cimo, and he will forever live in our hearts."

Now Alex's wife, Bryttni Cimo, has addressed her husband's death and said she was 'frustrated' with how it was shared.

She penned on Twitter yesterday (June 5) in two separate posts: "A bit frustrated that the death of my husband was leaked without my consent.

"I had a specific plan in place to announce it when I was ready after I gave myself and our family space to grieve. I know that you all loved him dearly."

A bit frustrated that the death of my husband was leaked without my consent. I had a specific plan in place to announce it when I was ready after I gave myself and our family space to grieve. I know that you all loved him dearly. (1/2) — 𝔟𝔯𝔶𝔱𝔱𝔫𝔦 (@bryttnicimo) June 5, 2026

Bryttni continued: "Alex was very forthcoming about his health journey with all of you and I want to honor that but I am not ready at this moment. I will make a video with further details and post it on his channel at a later date."

Before is his death, Alex said that in mid-March his doctors told him he only had days to live. However, he defied the odds and managed to mark his 32nd birthday.

He wrote on Twitter on May 1 along a photo of a slice of cake: "In mid-march, the 'best cancer doctors in the United States' told me that I only had days to live.

"I refused to accept my fate, so I fought, and fought, and f**king fought harder than anything I've had to fight for in my entire life."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.