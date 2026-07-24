A body language expert has broken down Donald Trump's famous hand gestures and undeniably chaotic speeches, suggesting that the president my now be turning over a new leaf.

Trump's public addresses can often go off course, one example being a speech to manufacturing workers in Pennsylvania last month that turned into the POTUS doing an unusual impression of female and transgender weightlifters (something First Lady Melania Trump has apparently told him not to do).

But, after Trump invited the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House yesterday following their MLB World Series success, body language expert Inbaal Honigman thinks that the POTUS, 80, is now wanting to be taken more seriously in comparison to his first term in office.

How has Trump's body language changed?

Speaking about the way Trump held himself at the event, which was broadcast on the likes of LiveNow from FOX, Inbaal said: "Trump tries his best to stick to the script.

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"As he calls out the names of those in attendance, his eyes are lowered, fixed on the cue cards on the podium.

"This is a different Trump from the one who served as the 45th President. Back then, sticking to the script was not part of his repertoire, but this isn't the only difference."

Why has he changed?

Donald Trump invisted the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House on July 23 (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

The body language expert went on (speaking on behalf of Casino): "The President is keen to project a different, more responsible and focused persona than he used to. Whereas seven or eight years ago his public addresses were full of excessive gesticulating, wide arm gestures, and free-spirited movements, now he prefers to keep his hands tucked to the sides of the podium.

"Those excessive gestures once signified the overconfident character that was Trump 45, but Trump 47 reins in both his hands and his broad movements. This level of self-control must have taken a great deal of practice, and there's no doubt that a lot of thought and reflection have contributed to the change."

Inbaal added that she believes that the president now has the 'desire to be taken more seriously' after he's been the butt of numerous jokes and jibes over the years. Even Johnny Depp took an apparent swipe at the POTUS recently.

Seemingly Trump wants to be 'seen as more statesmanlike', which may explain his reduced movements, she added.

Additional analysis

Allegedly the president is wanting people to take him more seriously (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Inbaal's analysis of Trump's recent appearance continued: "When Trump talks about the bet he made with the Prime Minister of Canada, he comes across as proud of himself, as though the achievement were his own.

"Raising his chin, the memory appears to fill him with a sense of power and superiority. Rubbing the sides of the podium with his hands, he seems excited to share the story.

"Trump's body language as he cedes the podium is proud and delighted. He appears to feel that he's done a fantastic job with the address. Trump's tongue touches the corner of his mouth, a sign of smugness. He adjusts his jacket, a gesture that signifies status, as though he feels above everyone else there."