The staggering cost of fixing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC has been revealed.

Donald Trump had spent a staggering $14 million on refurbishing the Reflecting Pool, which saw the National Mall's water feature drained and resurfaced.

The president had the bottom of it painted 'American flag blue', but just a month after the work was completed, the pool's water began turning green from algae.

Meanwhile, the paint on the famed monument started to peel off.

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Trump blamed vandalism, penning on Truth Social: "We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.

"Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.

"No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work."

The pool has since been drained (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Costs for the Reflecting Pool to be repaired have ballooned to beyond $16 million, which exceeds the original estimated cost by more than $4 million, according to federal contract data as seen by ABC News.

Speaking about the project in April, Trump said in a social media post: "As a developer, I've probably built more than 100 swimming pools in different buildings I built, and I have some really good pool builders.

"They're great people. I have such great respect for contractors that are good and such disdain for contractors that are bad. They charge you more money and they give you a bad job, but we -- we don't accept it."

Well, current images of the Reflecting Pool show it completely drained in the aftermath of recent events, which saw former US Olympian David Hearn accused of vandalising the monument.

Yep, this is what the Reflecting Pool looks like right now (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

Prosecutors say Hearn caused $1,000 worth of damages to the pool and now he now faces a felony charge of destruction of property.

The ex Olympian has denied any wrongdoing.

'If Mr Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the Reflecting Pool, every American is at risk," his attorney, Norm Eisen, said.

"It is not a crime to touch the Reflecting Pool, to touch water, in the United States of America."

US Park Police say that five people have been arrested on suspicion of vandalism, while a further five have been issued federal citations.