The President of US has hit out at the 'Country hating sleazebags' who he claims damaged the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington revealing the extent of the 'damage done'.

First dedicated in 1922, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool got a refresh ahead of the 4th of July celebrations and the USA's 250th anniversary.

However, the $14 million renovation which involved the Trump administration's commission of the pool being painted 'American flag blue' was seemingly thwarted.

Just before the work on the pool was set to conclude, algae reared up, turning the dark-blue almost neon green.

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Cue not a very happy Trump, who's accused 'vandals' of having messed with the pool.

The $16 million makeover had to be put on hold (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

In a post to Truth Social on July 14 the POTUS wrote: "We drained the beautiful ‘Reflecting Pool’ today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago.

"We wanted to wait until after the July 4th Weekend. The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs.

"The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight basin. It will be refilled and put back into service soon. These Country hating sleazebags should pay a big price for the damage done. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT."

It follows Trump making similar accusations in a post which also hit out at ABC News anchor David Muir.

Trump alleges the pool has been targeted by vandals (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

ABC's World News Tonight reported the pool had been drained for a second time, Muir saying issues included 'peeling paint and algae blooms'.

Which prompted Trump to take to Truth Social to write: “ABC Fake News and its shaky anchor, David Muir, said that the Reflecting Pool was drained to address Peeling Paint (there is no paint, it was slashed with a knife, or box cutter, high grade colored waterproofing liner - it was VANDALISM!) and Algae Blooms (also caused by Vandals, but removed long ago!).

"In other words, the story was FAKE NEWS, but heavily slanted away from the real cause of the problem, Vandalism. It will be fixed soon, and better than ever. 60 monuments and fountains have been cleaned and fully renovated in D.C., and crime is at record lows! Washington has never looked better, or been safer! President DJT."

UNILAD previously reached out to the White House and ABC for comment.