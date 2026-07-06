It doesn’t seem like Donald Trump’s and Giorgia Meloni is solving their feud anytime soon now that the POTUS has lit the match after launching a bizarre claim online.

Trump has made a fresh bold claim on social media just weeks after the last exchange went viral with Meloni.

On that occasion, the Prime Minister of Italy pushed back against his allegations that she 'begged' him for a picture while at the June G7 summit in France – calling them ‘false’.

The former allies, who appeared to previously respect each other, have been at each other's throats after Meloni defended the Pope against Trump’s wrath when he disapproved of the Iran war.

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Soon, tensions between the two world leaders reached boiling point as the Italian PM snapped back at the US president in a June 19 Instagram post where she said she was ‘frankly stunned’ by his claim he ‘felt sorry for her.’

Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni's relationship fractured at the G7 Summit (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

At the time, she said on Instagram: "Frankly, I am stunned. Italy and I never beg. Some things deserve an immediate response. I don’t know why the US president behaves this way towards his allies.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened. I can only say it’s unfortunate he doesn’t show the same determination towards the West’s enemies.”

After that, things cooled down in recent days as Trump has been occupied with the US hosting the World Cup as well as his 4th of July celebrations. Until now.

In a random post to his Truth Social account, Trump took aim once again at Meloni, but this time it appears he has a new angle: that she’s a stalker.

Trump shared a picture of Meloni looking up at the president and smiling with what seemed like happiness.

But it was captioned: “Restraining order needed.”





One commenter under the post wrote: “Um… Melania @MelaniaTrump out shines her. She doesn’t stand a chance with Melania!”

Another said: “I mean, she not looking at him very presidentially. However, we do all adore you Sir. Just hope she was in a position of adornment. Otherwise, I’m on the First Lady’s team and I got your back @MelaniaTrump.”

While Meloni hasn’t responded to this instance, her previous rebuttals include calling out his ‘senseless’ and ‘constant, unprovoked attacks.’

“As for my popularity, being your friend has certainly not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,” she scathed after the POTUS joked about her approval rating. “My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

UNILAD reached out to the White House and Giorgia Meloni for comment.