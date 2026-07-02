President Donald Trump has revealed a controversial video on social media, where he seems to be giving advice to celebrities around the world in the form of an alias, known as Dr. Trump, who diagnosed them with ‘TDS’.

While the nation prepares to welcome the Fourth of July celebrations this weekend. The POTUS posted a late-night video on Truth Social, where he accused a select few celebrities of having a condition known as ‘TDS’.

Now, it’s not the first time he’s used the pseudo condition against those he doesn’t agree with, but the list of celebrities have since increased.

Now, Trump has said Trump Derangement Syndrome is a problem with a group of celebs who have been known to call out his policies.

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Namely, the likes of Robert De Niro, who once threatened to ‘punch’ Trump if he won the 2016 election.

Then there’s Edward Norton, who famously said recently per the Washington Times that the POTUS is ‘worse than Nixon’, referencing his lack of ‘competency’.

Rosie O’Donnell also made the list...and that’s pretty clear as to why she’s on there considering the pair have been feuding for years.

Donald Trump posted about 'TDS' and how to cure it (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But there were also some surprising entries in his AI video.

It saw Trump in a doctor’s outfit in a hospital with the name ‘Dr. Trump’ embroidered on his white coat.

There, it cut to several ‘interviews’ with the celebrities in question, who then gave their outlook on the ‘treatment plan’.

From here, a fake O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, De Niro, Julia Roberts, John Leguizamo and Norton reveal their ‘TDS’ symptoms and how the treatment impacted them.

In the clip, the AI-generated O’Donnell says: “I have been suffering for over a decade and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results.”

The fake De Niro claimed: “I had no idea how much this was affecting my life. My work has slowed down. I’m hardly recognizable anymore. I just needed help. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. Constantly angry. I made everyone miserable around me.”





Roberts’ then appeared to take aim at her appearance, noting: “I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last two years.”

Then, Norton said his career took a plunge because of his TDS.

But the best bit of the video? Is the ‘treatment plan’ that apparently had all of the celebrities feeling brand new.

In the clip, the fake Trump suggests: “Turn off fake news. Say your prayers and, if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me and you’re gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.”