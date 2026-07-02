Trump has bizarre message to celebrities diagnosed with 'TDS' and shares treatment
Home>News>Politics

Trump has bizarre message to celebrities diagnosed with 'TDS' and shares treatment

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video to Truth Social, calling out a list of celebrities

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Topics: Celebrity, Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones