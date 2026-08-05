Cardi B has blunt message for Trump in X-rated new song 'Ah Ha'

Cardi B has slammed President Trump in her brand new single 'Ah Ha', and a White House spokesperson has issued a scathing response.

The rapper didn't pull any punches with the lyrics in her new song, which appears to take aim at critics while celebrating her success.

But one person she did target in the track has had a few choice words to say about the new release.

The lyrics read: "A n**a can’t trap me, I won’t keep it/ B****es really hate me, so be it/ Bathroom floors and these hoes both heated/ It goes threee, two, to the one in this b***h/ I’ll give a hoe exactly what she want in this b***h."

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In the part taking aim at Trump, she raps: "Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h, f**k him/ A hoe never played with me once in this b***h."

But speaking with Billboard, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle clapped back at the rapper, as he stated: "Nobody in their right mind cares what out-of-touch, woke Hollywood celebrities have to say."

Cardi B has long been open about her hatred of President Trump. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

But it's not the first time the artist has slammed the president, in fact, Cardi B has a well-documented history of publicly criticizing Trump.

In a 2019 video which later went viral on Instagram, the star blasted the Trump administration over not paying federal workers during the longest government shutdown in US history.

"I just wanted to remind you, because it’s been a little bit over three weeks," she said, "Our country is a hellhole right now…I feel like we need to take some action."

Cardi B's interest in politics

While in her 2018 hit with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, she detailed liking 'dollars, diamonds, stunting, and shining', it seems the 'I Like It' rapper also 'loves' politics.

In a previous interview with GQ magazine, she said: "I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works."

She added: "Me, I’m always watching the news. I’m always looking at it on my phone. I hate when you talk about something that’s going on in the community, people think, because you’re famous, you doing it for clout."

She has previously voiced her interest in the government and politics. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cardi B's long-standing feud with Nicki Minaj

The rapper has been involved in one of hip-hop's most high-profile and long-running feuds with Minaj, who has publicly voiced her support for the Republicans and the Trump administration.

Speaking in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, Minaj said: "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change.

"The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

The feud between Cardi and Nicki reached its peak with their infamous shoe-throwing altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Despite periods where tensions appeared to ease, the pair have continued to exchange public jabs over the years.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.