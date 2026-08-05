Kardashian-Jenners granted long-term restraining order from 'stalker' who was 'obsessed' with Kylie

A judge has granted the Kardashian-Jenner family a long-term restraining order against a man accused of visiting Kylie Jenner's home multiple times.

In 2021, a man named Kyle Robert DeWick was arrested for trespassing after arriving at the home of Kylie Jenner.

The 40-year-old had previously been accused of making a number of unwanted visits to the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It's reported he started trying to 'get close to' the family again in recent months.

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In May, the family were granted a temporary restraining order against DeWick, which has now been extended.

Court documents seen by The Daily Mail and TMZ said DeWick's interactions with the famous family date back to 2021 when Kris claims Kylie's security saw him near her property and asked him 'to leave'.

However, allegedly refusing, the incident resulted in his arrest 'for trespassing'.

The documents also reveal Kris' theory as to why DeWick was showing up.

Kris alleged DeWick had developed an obsession with Kylie Jenner (Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The documents quote Kris saying she had been 'informed' DeWick believed she'd 'encouraged' him to propose to her youngest daughter and even 'sent him messages' reflecting on his love for her.

Kris' response read: "I certainly would never tell a stranger to go to my daughter's home."

In 2024, DeWick is reported as having filed a federal petition against the Kardashian-Jenners.

He accused Kylie, Kris, Kendall and Kim of preventing his 'relationship' with Kylie and also alleged they'd been surveilling him.

Upon her filing for a restraining order against DeWick, Kris called his claims 'concerning,' denying the allegations.

She added his petition had caused her 'severe emotional distress and anxiety,' given the display of 'anger' within his claims.

In recent months, DeWick is accused of contacting realtors about homes near the Kardashian-Jenners to 'get close' to them, alongside trying to reach their neighbors, claims backed up by the director of investigations at a private security Kris hired for her personal protection named John Romero.

One of the homes allegedly once belonged to Kim Kardashian's former husband Kanye West.

And Romero's digging didn't stop there.

The family were granted a restraining order against DeWick (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kylie Cosmetics)

Romero claimed DeWick contacted a realtor about a property Kylie was selling and that he also spoke with the suspect on the phone, alleging DeWick told him one of the Kardashian-Jenners is 'in love with him and has been pursuing him'. Romero deduced this to be Kylie.

The restraining order request sees Kris brand DeWick a 'stalker', adding: "I have no relationship whatsoever with him."

A judge has since granted a longer-term restraining order against DeWick which will last until July 31 2029.

It means DeWick isn't allowed to contact, locate the address of or come within a 100 yard radius of Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe or Robert.

This isn't the first time one of the Kardashian-Jenners has taken out a restraining order.

Back in 2024, Kim filed for a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley. He was accused of breaking into actress Emma Roberts' house, calling her from her landline and saying he wanted to get in touch with Kim.

He later allegedly visited Kris Jenner's home, attempting to pose as Kim's manager, before arriving at Kim's Malibu property.

Emma Roberts was granted a five-year restraining order against Conley. Kim was granted a temporary restraining order, but was unable to get a permanent one as her legal team couldn't find Conley to serve him the necessary paperwork.