Brad Pitt makes new legal move against Angelina Jolie after 'career on hold' claims
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Brad Pitt makes new legal move against Angelina Jolie after 'career on hold' claims

The latest legal complaint filed by Brad Pitt relates to Angelina Jolie's claims that she needed 'financial independence' in 2022

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Topics: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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