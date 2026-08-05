Brad Pitt has filed a new petition against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which is the latest in a long string of legal complaints since the pair split in 2016.

The pair, who initially got together after meeting on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005, have been battling it out over their shared French winery, Château Miraval, for years.

The Hollywood stars bought the Provence estate back in 2012 and married there in 2014, just two years before Jolie filed for divorce.

While in the years after the shock split their divorce has since been settled, the winery disagreement is still ongoing.

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Now, Pitt's legal team have asked Jolie’s to fork out financial documents after claiming she has been withholding income information in a July 31 filing, per USA TODAY.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Pitt's attorneys said Jolie produced documents regarding her income for 2020 and 2021, but she allegedly refused to do the same for 2017 through to 2019.

The filing further refers to Jolie's prior claims that she needed to sell her interest in the estate so she could have 'financial independence' from him, which led to the initial 2022 legal filing over privately selling her stake to Tenute del Mondo.

Pitt claimed the pair agreed they'd have to get the other’s approval before selling, while Jolie's team denied the allegation.

Pitt's new claim also further made mention of an allegation Jolie made in her previous statements, where she is said to have noted she 'largely put her career on hold, forgoing years of compensation in the process' after the 2016 split, and that Pitt had 'substantial leverage and control' over her 'to her financial condition at that time.'

However, per the outlet, Jolie's team have responded.

Jolie and Pitt are fighting over their French winery (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

They claim that 'the entire basis for Pitt compelling these answers is a made-up theory that Jolie did not allege.'

“Pitt claims that Jolie has put her entire financial condition at issue going back to 2017 because of her allegation that she was seeking ‘financial independence.’ But Pitt’s selective quote misleadingly fails to include the entirety of her allegation," the statement added.

"Jolie does not allege that she was seeking financial independence in the abstract; she alleges that she was seeking ‘financial independence from her ex-husband [Pitt].’

"Separating from one’s ex-husband is categorically different from an allegation that one is suffering general financial distress," it continued. "Jolie has never alleged that she was in financial distress—her allegations are clear that she sought to untangle her financial life from the ex-spouse she was divorcing. That distinction is dispositive.”

The case is said to be expected to go to court in August 2027.

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Angelina Jolie for comment.