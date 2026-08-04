Piers Morgan has issued a passionate defense of Ariana Grande, calling on internet trolls to "back off" following news that the pop superstar is taking a break from public life.

The broadcaster shared a photo of himself alongside the 33-year-old singer on Instagram, speaking out against the constant online commentary surrounding her appearance and health.

Morgan recalled a chance encounter with the Eternal Sunshine star, describing her as a 'genuinely great person' and offering rare praise for how she handles her global fame.

“I’ve no idea what’s going on with @arianagrande but I do know, after spending a random evening with her in a Beverly Hills restaurant a few years ago, that she’s a genuinely great person: intelligent, funny, engaging, and of course, supremely talented,” Morgan wrote.

'Fame at her level can be a very lonely place'

Highlighting the intense pressure placed on world-famous pop stars, Morgan urged social media critics to stop targeting the singer and respect her decision to step back from the spotlight.

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“Fame at her pop superstar level can be a very difficult and lonely place,” he continued.

“So, I urge all the trolls currently making her life a misery with this constant chuntering about her appearance to back off and give her the space she needs to sort herself out.”

Ariana Grande announced her decision to step back from public life on Sunday (Savion Washington/WireImage)

The decision to step back

Morgan’s comments come shortly after representatives for Grande confirmed that she will be taking a 'much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances' once her current tour concludes.

The decision follows months of relentless online commentary regarding her health and appearance, which also led to her stepping down from her planned West End debut in Sunday in the Park with George.

Yet while the news appeared to come out of the blue, Ariana herself revealed on Monday that this was not the case - and her decision to step back from public life had been several months in the making.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan,” Grande said in the middle of a Chicago concert performance, adding that she made the plan “quietly, a long time ago.”

She later added that it was not true that “negativity” was “ruining things for me," however she did acknowledge that 'boundaries' needed to be set in order for her to enjoy the very human need for 'a break.'











