Piers Morgan issues surprising message of support for Ariana Grande following news singer is stepping back from public life
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Piers Morgan issues surprising message of support for Ariana Grande following news singer is stepping back from public life

The TV presenter surprised followers by defending the pop star's decision to prioritize her mental health and walk away from public scrutiny

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: @Piersmorgan / Instagram

Topics: Ariana Grande, Piers Morgan, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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