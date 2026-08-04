Warning: This article contains discussion of eating disorders which some readers may find distressing.

Jameela Jamil has sent another message to popstar Ariana Grande, after she announced she would be stepping back from the spotlight following her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Reps for Ariana Grande made the announcement that the star would be 'taking a well deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,' PEOPLE first reported.

Hours later, Jamil divided fans with comments she made. "This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us," Jamil wrote on now deleted Instagram stories. "This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorized."

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She then went onto say that 'commenting on her body could run the risk of harming her mental health, whereas not commenting could run the risk of normalising that image to hundreds of millions.'

However, she later clarified her comments, as she spoke about her own struggles with anorexia. "I don't know Ariana and pray she recovers," she said. Grande has not made any comments about her health.

Just under 24 hours after deleting the stories, Jamil has reposted a reel of Grande from last night, in which the music star addressed her break.

Jameela Jamil has showed her support to Grande (Instagram/@jameelajamil)

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan,” Grande said, adding that she made the plan 'quietly, a long time ago,' and said it was not true that 'negativity' was 'ruining things for me.'

She also acknowledged her boundaries and the need for a break.

Sending her support to the Thank U Next star, Jamil wrote in a caption over the reel: "She wants rest and boundaries and I think that's great. It's something more people need to do for themselves," along with a red love heart emoji.

Following her previous deleted Instagram story on Monday, Jamil took to her main feed, where she posted a TikTok comment from a user, who said she looks after dementia patients who who are 'still concerned about their weight'.

"They don't know who their family is anymore but they do remember dieting," the comment read.

On top of the comment, Jamil penned: "This is why we have to make sure we stop disordered eating as soon as we can," adding: "Everything I say is to help the girls watching us."

In the caption, Jamil then drew the comparisons between celebrities and regular teenagers.





"Celebrities have access to the best support and care on the planet. Most of the teenagers and impressionable young people watching us, don't. They must always be our priority as a public because anorexia has the highest death rate of any mental illness and only 30 percent of people with it ever recover," she wrote in the caption.

"Celebrity culture is triggering people surviving Eating Disorders worse than ever at the moment. At least during the last heroin chic round we didn't have social media exposing people 24 hours a day whether or not they are even looking for pro Ana content," she continued.

Further along in the caption, the 40-year-old said every hour, a nurse or eating disorder clinician reaches out, to tell her they're 'more inundated than ever before with inpatients, younger and younger kids starving themselves to emulate the aesthetic of their favourite entertainers.'

Concluding, she urged those struggling to reach out for help.

During her speech on Monday night, Grande said her reality was different to what was being conveyed by the media.

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or not as real to me as this love that we share,” she told her fans, calling her Eternal Sunshine Tour 'one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences,' of her entire life.







