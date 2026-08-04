Jameela Jamil reacts to new Ariana Grande statement after saying star is 'possibly dying in front of us'
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Jameela Jamil reacts to new Ariana Grande statement after saying star is 'possibly dying in front of us'

The Thank U Next singer addressed her upcoming break during her show in Chicago last night

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times

Topics: Ariana Grande, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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