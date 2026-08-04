Scott Eastwood shares heartbreaking impact of girlfriend's death after she was 'shot' by faulty airbag

Scott Eastwood is opening up about the tragic passing of his girlfriend Jewel Brangman.

Brangman died in a car crash in 2014, with the Hollywood star, who was 28 at the time, getting the call while he was on set.

Recalling the devastating moment on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Eastwood, who was with his girlfriend for three years at the time of the accident, said: "They had a recall on the airbag and what would've been a fender bender, that probably most people would've survived... She was essentially shot by the airbag."

"As you know, being on a film set when someone passes or something happens, it's really tough because, and this had happened [to me] before. I had lost Paul Walker on Fury."

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Eastwood was on a film set when he received the devastating call (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eastwood and Walker were close friends, having met on the set of Flags of Our Fathers in 2005. Fast & Furious star Walker died in 2013, at the age of 40 in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California. At the time, Eastwood was filming the 2014 movie, Fury.

"When you're on a film set, you don't have time to grieve, because the show must go on."

Shepard added: "You might be filming the happiest scene your character has an hour after you hear this."

"You can't fly home, you've got to work, your stuck," Clint Eastwood's son said.

Recalling the 'filming day' in which he got the devastating call, the Suicide Squad actor said he 'did a classic defense mechanism, compartmentalizing it until later,' revealing that he didn't grieve his girlfriend until later on.

Reflecting, Eastwood admitted that's 'not a great thing'.

"You do want to grieve with the people that are around, that were a part of their life as well. That's an important part of the grieving process."

It's not the first time the Fury star has spoken about his tragic loss.

Eastwood opened up on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast (Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard)

In a 2016 interview with GQ Australia, two years after losing his girlfriend, he said: "I've lost friends before; I've lost some great friends. But, I had never lost someone I had been really intimate with, you know, like in that way, in a relationship."

At the time, he revealed he still hadn't called Brangman's father at the time, explaining that he 'still hadn't found the right words'.

"I think that really affected me in a way that… I don't know. Maybe it's made it harder for me to date," he added.

Elsewhere in his podcast interview with Dax Shepard, Eastwood opened up about what went on behind the scenes on the set of Fury, claiming that Brad Pitt was forced to step between Eastwood and Shia Labeouf after a tense encounter threatened to become physical.

“One day, he was having an episode and, you know, thought that I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank…which was in the script," he recalled of the moment.

“Hey, f**k you. Stop pulling your s**t... I’m going to whoop your ass," Eastwood recalled saying after 'losing patience' with Labeouf who he said became 'froggy' before Pitt stepped in to intervene.

“Everyone had moments with Shia that were, I think at one point going to come to blows or not," he claimed.



























