Scott Eastwood shares heartbreaking impact of girlfriend's death after she was 'shot' by faulty airbag
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Scott Eastwood shares heartbreaking impact of girlfriend's death after she was 'shot' by faulty airbag

Eastwood's girlfriend's death came a year after he lost his close friend, Paul Walker, in a car crash

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Topics: Hollywood, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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