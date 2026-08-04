Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Mary Rivera dies aged 82

Actress Mary Rivera, best known to global audiences for her scene-stealing role in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82.

The veteran performer passed away peacefully, leaving behind a decades-long legacy of performance across film, television, and stage productions.

Rivera captured the hearts of millions of moviegoers worldwide in 2021 when she appeared as Lola, the endearing and deeply traditional grandmother of Ned Leeds (played by Jacob Batalon), in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Her hilarious and warm-hearted interactions with Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Andrew Garfield's multiverse Spider-Man became an instant fan-favorite highlight in one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history.

Following news of her passing, fans and entertainment figures took to social media to celebrate her life and memorable contribution to pop culture.

Advert

“Mary brought so much genuine warmth, humor, and heart to the set,” a tribute online shared. “Her scene in No Way Home was one of the most heartwarming moments in the entire franchise, and her talent made an unforgettable impression on millions.”

Mary sadly passed away at the age of 82, her family confirmed. (Sony Pictures)

A Career Built on Stage and Screen

Long before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rivera built a respected career as a performer, earning admiration across the industry for her character work and dedication to storytelling.

Colleagues consistently remembered Rivera as a generous scene partner who brought authenticity, joy, and razor-sharp comedic timing to every project she touched, whether performing in intimate theater spaces or on massive Hollywood studio sets.

Her role in the Spider-Man franchise introduced her talent to a new generation of international fans, who quickly turned her scenes into viral clips and beloved memes across TikTok and X.

“She stole every single second she was on screen alongside two Spider-Men,” one fan wrote on X. “That scene in Ned's living room will always be iconic. Rest in peace, Mary.”

Tributes Pour In

As news of Rivera's death circulated, fans around the globe paid tribute to her impact, sharing clips of her performance and expressing their condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

While her time in the Marvel spotlight brought her widespread international recognition later in life, Rivera's legacy lives on through the joy she brought to audiences around the world and the lasting memories she created both on and off the screen.