Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Mary Rivera dies aged 82
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Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Mary Rivera dies aged 82

Tributes have poured in for the veteran actress who delighted millions of Marvel fans as Ned's grandmother in the blockbuster film.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Topics: Spider-Man, Celebrity, Marvel Cinematic Universe

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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