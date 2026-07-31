Sadie Sink's secret Spider-Man: Brand New Day role has finally been confirmed

Fans heading into theatre screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have finally learned who Sadie Sink is playing after months of speculation surrounding her secretive Marvel role.

The Stranger Things star officially joins Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man movie, and despite Marvel Studios refusing to confirm her character before the movie's release on July 29, audiences now know she plays the character Jean Grey.

The reveal comes after widespread online theories linked Sink to the iconic X-Men mutant almost as soon as she was cast.

Marvel had spent months avoiding any confirmation, with Sink giving little away during promotional interviews while the studio attempted to preserve one of the movie's biggest surprises.

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Rumors gathered pace after the first trailer debuted earlier this year, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting a brief shot of a red-haired figure wearing a green jacket.

Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a closely guarded secret while the cast were doing the press rounds (Photo by Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images)

All about Sadie Sink's character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Comic book fans quickly connected the clues to Jean Grey, whose classic comic appearances frequently feature both red hair and green clothing.

Marvel never publicly confirmed the casting before release, instead choosing to keep Sink's character hidden throughout the marketing campaign.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the secrecy was designed to protect the audience experience rather than create unnecessary mystery.

'A much cooler experience if you go in not knowing certain things'

Speaking before the movie reached theatres, he said: “Keeping what Sadie’s doing under wraps, you’ll honestly understand when you see the movie. The movie is a better movie if you don’t know certain things.

“I wish people didn’t know anything when they go in to watch this movie, but we’re not doing it for any other reason but to protect the experience of the fans. And whoever goes on opening weekend, you are going to have a much cooler experience if you go in not knowing certain things.”

Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey in the new movie (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

'I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially'

Before the movie's release, Sink admitted she was eager for the moment she could finally speak openly about joining the franchise.

She has previously said: “Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially.

“To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned.”

She also reflected on reuniting with director Destin Daniel Cretton, revealing they had first worked together when she was just 14 years old and describing the project as a 'full-circle moment'.

Sadie Sink said: "Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially" (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

The fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world has forgotten his identity.

Zendaya, who married Holland earlier this year, returns as MJ, while Jacob Batalon reprises his role as Ned - although in the latest installment, Peter is forced to watch both of his closest friends continue their lives without remembering the relationship they once shared.

According to the film's official story, Peter is living in isolation when the emotional weight of his new reality pushes him toward dangerous decisions. At the same time, he faces a powerful new threat that forces him back into action as Spider-Man.