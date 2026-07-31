Sadie Sink's secret Spider-Man: Brand New Day role has finally been confirmed
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Sadie Sink's secret Spider-Man: Brand New Day role has finally been confirmed

Months of fan theories turned out to be right after Marvel kept the role under wraps until release

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Spider-Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stranger Things, Tom Holland

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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