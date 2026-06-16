Tom Holland has addressed his marriage to Zendaya after months of rumors.

The Spider-Man actor has seemingly confirmed he tied the knot with the Euphoria star in a new interview.

Sitting down with Esquire, Holland spoke about the viral AI photos of him popping Moët in Lake Como with his 'bride' - which left his grandmother believing she hadn't been invited to the fancy party.

When the publication asked if he had to send messages to any other family members, he added: “No, because they were all there.”

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“That’s all you’ll get on that," he said - holding back anymore details.

As always, Holland continued to gush about his partner, whom he met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he told the publication.

Tom Holland addressed his marriage to Zendaya for the first time (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

“We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury," he continued, telling the publication he 'found his person'.

Holland continued to say he was the happiest he's ever been with Zendaya. "I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period," he added.

Fans were over the moon with Holland's comments, as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter to 'celebrate'.

"Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Spiderman," wrote one, while another said: "Tom Holland confirming it with one sentence is somehow the most Tom Holland way possible. Congratulations to Tom and Zendaya!"

The couple have been private with the relationship ever since meeting. They confirmed their relationship in 2021, four years after the 2017 Spider-Man movie was released.

Fans began to speculate the pair had tied the knot during the 2025 Golden Globes, in which Zendaya was seen wearing a diamond ring during the ceremony.

Fans began to speculate the pair had tied the knot when Zendaya was seen wearing a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The comments from Holland come just days after the pair walked their first red carpet together, for the first time in four years.

The couple posed together for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Spain, with Holland staying true to character in a red shirt and black suit.

Zendaya, on the other hand, stunned in a black mini-dress and a tasseled black skirt with web detailing.

The pair are now preparing for a busy few months with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting screens next month, as well as The Odyssey.

We're hoping for some more cute snaps!