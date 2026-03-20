Are Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly married?

The internet is abuzz with whispers: have Zendaya and Tom Holland quietly tied the knot. Rumors have been swirling for weeks, and fans are scouring every public appearance for clues about the Spider-Man co-stars’ relationship status.

The speculation gained momentum when Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, dropped a tantalizing hint at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, claiming that the couple’s wedding “already happened.” Since then, every detail has been analyzed—especially Zendaya’s frequent appearances with a ring on her left hand, sparking endless discussion about a possible secret ceremony.

Fans think Zendaya and Tom Holland are married (Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

Advert

The latest fan frenzy centers on Zendaya’s surname. The 29-year-old star made a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas wedding on March 14, hosted at a one-day chapel pop-up by A24 to promote her upcoming film The Drama, in which she stars alongside Robert Pattinson. Zendaya attended with fellow co-star and Haim musician Alana Haim, delighting fans and wedding guests alike.

Curiosity skyrocketed when news surfaced that Zendaya had signed the wedding certificate. For those hoping to spot a clue, the document has now been shared publicly.

Fans wanted to know what surname Zendaya used on the marriage certificate (Wes Ellis/A24)

The certificate reads: "This is to certify that the undersigned, Rev. Philip De Graviet, did on the 14th day of the month of March of the year 2026, at Chapel of the Bells 2233 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, Nevada, with their mutual consent and witnessed in the presence of Zendaya Coleman [and] Alana Haim, join in lawful wedlock: Payton Ireland Whitmore of Chandler, Arizona born 08/10/1998, and Kadeem Dwain Ball Strickland of Chandler, Arizona born 01/24/1997."

Brides and grooms aren’t required to change their last name after marriage, so Zendaya signing as Zendaya Coleman doesn’t confirm whether she’s secretly wed.

It seems fans will have to wait a little longer to hear the big news.

Zendaya spoke about Whitmore and Strickland’s wedding during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has largely played out in private (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

"They did not know that I was going to be there, so I got to surprise them. Thankfully, they were happy about the surprise. I was like, 'Can you imagine you open up like, 'Uh, what are you doing here, girl?' But no, it went well and they are a beautiful couple."

The star also opened up about viral AI images that circulated online which appeared to show her and Tom Holland getting married, although she didn't directly address that she and her fiancé have already secretly tied the knot, she did address these pictures particularly.

She said people have complimented her on the photos, and she had to break the awkward news to them that they'd been fooled by the fake pictures.

"Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real'."