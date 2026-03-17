Zendaya addresses viral 'wedding photos' with Tom Holland

Zendaya has opened up about viral images that circulated online which appeared to show her and Tom Holland getting married.

The Dune star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she spoke about the pictures that had gone viral on social media.

While she didn't directly address that she and her fiancé Holland have already secretly tied the knot, she did address these pictures particularly.

And while they may have made a splash online, the images themselves are fakes which were generated using AI.

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Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya said that people had even complimented her on the photos, and had to break the awkward news to them that they'd been fooled by the fake pictures.

She said: "Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real'."

Images circulated of the pair which were AI-generated (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Zendaya, who is in the new movie The Drama alongside Twilight star Robert Pattinson, wouldn't make any definitive statements on rumours that she and Holland have married.

The pair got engaged back in 2024 after dating for years, and in March 2026 Zendaya's stylist Law Roach claimed that they had married, telling Access Hollywood: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When she was asked about the headlines covering the topic, Zendaya replied: "Really? I haven't seen any of them."

Zendaya has previously told GQ that she and Holland generally prefer to keep their relationship private.

She said: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.

Both actors have spoken about keeping their relationship private (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

This sentiment appears to be shared by Holland, who has maintained that they wish to keep their private life separate from their acting careers.

He insisted that their relationship has 'nothing to do with' their public careers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."