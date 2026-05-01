A$AP Rocky may need to watch his back, as it looks like Nicole Kidman has her eyes on Rihanna!

Rihanna and A$AP, real name, Rakim Myers, are one of the most iconic couples in showbiz at the moment, and don’t they know it!

The pair turned their long-term friendship into romance in 2020, and have since become the parents to sons, RZA and Riot, and daughter, Rocki Irish.

However, A$AP may have some competition on his hands, as Nicole Kidman joked about kissing his ‘wife’ Rihanna in a recent Vogue video.

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In the interview, Kidman and A$AP were asked what they’d do if they could swap lives for a day.

Sticking to fashion, the Fashion Killa rapper said he would steal ‘whatever was in Kidman's closet.’

Rihanna and A$AP have been together since 2020 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Because I know she got some s**t!” he continued.

The mic was then passed over to Kidman, who took a totally different route.

“Well one, I’d get to kiss your wife,” the Moulin Rouge! Star said, as A$AP, who was carrying a pink fluffy clutch bag, burst into laughter.

“Yo! You got it!” he exclaimed. “Nothing tops that, that was fire! Okay!”

“Done!” Kidman responded.

Despite the couple not officially confirming that they’ve tied the knot, A$AP has constantly dropped hints and teased the public. Last year, he said in an interview with Elle: "How do you know I'm not already a husband?"

He then laughed: "I'm still not gonna confirm it."





However, many in the comments in the video thought yet another hint that the pair were ‘secretly married’ had dropped.

“Wife! It’s real!” said one, while another penned: “Wait wife?? What did I miss??”

Despite refusing to share whether they actually are married or not, there are a lot of things the rapper does share about his loving relationship.

In fact, earlier this year, he unexpectedly shared how the two continue to ‘spice it up’ in their relationship while being parents to three little ones.

Speaking on The Ebro Show months after the birth of their first daughter, the 37-year-old rapper said: "You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends.”

"We roll [music] dice. We play cards. Like, you know what I'm saying? Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?"

Cute!