When Nicole Kidman commits to a role, nothing and nobody will stand in her way for getting it done - not even a debilitating illness that landed her in the hospital.

The beloved Hollywood actress was so passionate about her role as ageing wrestler Lace in Margo's Got Money Troubles, that she even dragged herself onto set for the first time while battling an aggressive case of influenza.

Recalling the experience, her co-star Nick Offerman, who plays wrestler and Margo’s dad Jinx in the Apple TV series, explained how it was Kidman’s professionalism and commitment to the scene that led to her appearing despite being extremely unwell.

In this week’s episode of the hit series, the two run into each other at a wrestling Fan Expo that Jinx attends with his daughter Margo.

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This featured a huge one day only set, which even featured a wrestling ring and hundreds of extras to capture the perfect scene.

Nicole Kidman in "Margo's Got Money Troubles" (Apple TV)

"We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up — some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we're working with," Offerman told PEOPLE. "And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for.’"

The news about Kidman’s uncertain attendance first came in it at 8am, yet just a few short hours she had dragged herself to set, despite being ‘so sick' and appearing ‘so pale, shaken.’

"She just had the flu really so bad," Offerman recalled, adding that "she showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character.”

Kidman was so unwell she had to be taken to hospital for an IV (Mindy Small/WireImage)

Yet while the commitment was admirable, it didn’t come without a high cost, as Kidman later found herself in hospital requiring an IV after pushing herself too hard to get through the scene.

Thankfully after some well earned rest Kidman was able to fully recover, but it didn’t stop Offerman from sharing his high praise of her professionalism, even at the cost of her health.

"I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value," he said. "It was so generous. It was astonishing.”

New episodes of Margo's Got Money Troubles drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.