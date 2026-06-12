Selena Gomez responds to backlash over her comment on Taylor Swift at Knicks game
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Selena Gomez responds to backlash over her comment on Taylor Swift at Knicks game

She says she lost a bet with friends and was joking around - her 'lol' had nothing to do with Swift.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Topics: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Instagram

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford