Selena Gomez responds to backlash over her comment on Taylor Swift at Knicks game

Selena Gomez has addressed the online speculation that she was throwing shade at Taylor Swift after commenting "lol" under a photo of her friend celebrating at the NBA Finals, and she says the whole thing has been completely misread.

Swift, 36, was pictured at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night alongside actress Mariska Hargitay, cheering on the New York Knicks as they beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Gomez, 33, a longtime Spurs fan, commented "lol" under the Instagram post, and the internet quickly ran with the idea that she was taking a dig at her close friend.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift shade explained





Taking to Instagram stories early on Friday morning, Gomez said she had woken up to a flood of messages about the comment.

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"I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult," she wrote. "The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page."

She went on to clarify a second Instagram Story she had shared on Wednesday night, in which she had written: "Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent. What a comeback," before adding, "So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol."

That comment, she explained, was also directed at friends she had been betting against, not at Swift.

Gomez said she had placed a bet on the Spurs with a group of friends and lost. "I lost but was poking fun at my opponents, my friends," she wrote, referring to a screenshot of a group text chain she had posted earlier in the week. "Believe it or not, I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. Also.. it's a basketball game."

The Only Murders in the Building star was also keen to point out that the "lol" was a reaction to the first image in a carousel post, not to Swift specifically, a detail that had been lost in the wave of online speculation.

Swift, 36, was pictured at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night alongside actress Mariska Hargitay, cheering on the New York Knicks as they beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 (Al Bello/Getty Images)

How long have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez been friends?

For context on just how unlikely a falling out between the two would be, Gomez and Swift have been among the most high-profile female friendships in pop culture for well over a decade. The two first met in the late 2000s when they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers, Gomez with Nick, Swift with Joe.

Gomez spoke warmly about the origins of their friendship on the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast in August 2025. "Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers," she said. "The best thing we got out of those relationships was each other."

She recalled Swift playing her an unreleased version of Love Story in a hotel room when Gomez was around 15 and Swift around 18. "I believe it was the first song she had ever played me and it wasn't released yet," Gomez said. "I instantly heard it and thought, this is one of the most beautiful songs ever."

Swift attended Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco last year, and Gomez is widely expected to return the favour.

Swift's rumoured wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce is reported to be taking place this Saturday, June 13, with Gomez among those expected to be in attendance.



