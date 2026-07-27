A woman has recalled the awkward moment Usher pulled her off stage, questioning what the crowd expected from her during the bizarre moment.

Gabrielle Cheyenne was among thousands of fans at Usher's Nashville concert over the weekend, which was one of 40 dates on The R&B Tour with Chris Brown.

During the show, Cheyenne was picked out from the crowd for the star's signature on-stage serenade - a moment which has historically been a flirty and intimate display.

But after clips of the moment the woman was pulled off stage by the star went viral, she was met with a torrent of online abuse, and has now spoken out about what really happened.

'You think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?'

"First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage," she wrote on Facebook, as fans questioned why she didn't decline the invite if she wasn't up for the occasion.

Advert

Usher pulled the girl from the stage segment during the awkward clip. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Clips show Cheyenne sitting awkwardly as Usher tried to touch her face and guide her toward an onstage bed.

"I don't think she want to be on the stage, huh?" he asked the audience, before signalling to security for her to be removed.

Speaking about the experience, she added: "I looked good asf, you think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?

"On the big screen, where you bi***es will never be???? My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started!"

'Y'all wanted me to get up there and f**k him atp?'

She added that the team did not say who she was going up on stage to see, as Brown also does a similar segment in his half of the show - which sees him bring female audience members up onto the stage to perform a sexually charged segment.

"Y'all wanted me to get up there and f**k him atp? That's the most exciting thing that would've happened in y'all little a** lives !! F**k yall, DISRESPECTFULLY."

But as the backlash spilled over into Sunday, Cheyenne posted a number of selfies on Instagram, which she captioned 'unbothered'.

Taking to her stories to further address the hate, she added: "Y’all aren’t gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me and expect me to keep it cool!

"Don’t think that y'all are going to bully me about an experience that y'all didn’t get!"

She noted that people online had turned 'nasty', and has no regrets about how she went about the rare situation.