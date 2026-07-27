Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill are apparently working on a new project together, which was busted by a YouTuber who allegedly crashed the set and got chewed out by the A-listers.

The viral video was posted to the platform by a vlogger by the name of Yung Mooch, who filmed himself running up to both Rogen and Hill while they were sitting on scooters and in the middle of shooting a scene for their upcoming work in LA.

The comedic duo have been in many flicks together, after first teaming up in 2005 for Steve Carrell's The 40-Year-Old Virgin, then as best buddies with questionable lives in Knocked Up (2007), a high school student and cop in Superbad (2007) and as themselves in This Is The End (2013).

If true, this might just be the first thing we'll have seen the pair together on since 2016's controversial X-rated Sausage Party.

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Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill have been working together since 2005 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Usually, when people haven't announced they are officially working on another movie, it means it's not meant to be known to the general public yet.

Which might be why Rogen seemed less than happy about the whole situation.

In the clip, as Yung Mooch closed in on the guys, he can be heard allegedly telling him: “No! We’re working."

However, the YouTuber carried on with his plan, and even fist bumped Hill as Rogen continued to attempt to have him leave.

But seemingly unaware of this, the vlogger asked Hill: “Any advice you got to anybody trying to make it in LA?”

To this, Hill responded: “Just enjoy your life, be a kind person."

Mooch then tries to ask Rogen the same question, leading to the producer to scathe: “I would say, don’t f*** with people while they’re trying to make their show. That’s probably not a good idea."

Apparently, the pair might be working on something new (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Then, as Mooch continued to stand there and ask for more, he eventually shared: “Be yourself.”

In the end, Mooch seemed satisfied with this and began to walk away as he told the camera: “Look at this, y’all. We just caught a mid-movie production. This is Los Angeles right here.”

It didn't appear that the YouTuber understood he was being told off by Rogen, or that he was interrupting the filming process – which usually costs money.

People online have had a few choice words about Mooch's conduct, as one person said it shows he lacks manners.

They wrote under his video: "Seth immediately says we're working and ask to stop interrupting and he continues to do so. No manners what's so ever. Wanted the clip but ended up being bad publicity."

Another said: "bro you can tell seth and jonah dont want you there."

Someone else wrote: "I heard Mooch p***** off Jonah Hill and Seth Roger this video LMAOOOO."

A commenter noted: "Wow you randomly ran into Seth Rogan!"

Someone else joked: "LOSER!!! Buddy got shut down by Seth Rogan and Jonah Hill because he wanted to try and get an interview.... both told him to kick rocks."

UNILAD reached out to representatives of Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill for comment.