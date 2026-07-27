Six years after first appearing on the hit TLC series 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton has undergone one of reality TV's most remarkable transformations.

While she was once known for the challenges she faced with obesity, now 40 years old, she's celebrating a remarkable weight-loss journey and a fresh start.

When 1,000-lb Sisters premiered in January 2020, Tammy weighed 605 pounds, while her sister Amy weighed around 400 pounds.

The show detailed how the sisters' childhoods shaped their relationship with food, as they recalled their family only ever being able to afford takeouts.

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"We grew up very poor," Tammy shared during one episode of the series.

"We grew up with fast food mostly. There was five kids, so our mum worked three jobs. We didn’t really get much love and affection growing up. It was actually quite the opposite. We got told we were stupid, we were lazy."

Tammy Slaton weighed over 600 pounds when she first appeared on the show. (TLC)

Tammy Slaton's heartbreaking diagnosis

The reality series ran for six years, but things hit rock bottom for Tammy in November 2021, when she was rushed to hospital after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

She was diagnosed with obesity hypoventilation syndrome, a condition that causes dangerously slow breathing, leading to a build-up of carbon dioxide and reduced oxygen levels in the blood.

How Tammy Slaton turned her life around

But five years on from the scare, Tammy has well and truly changed her life.

The star lost more than 500 pounds by combining intensive food addiction rehab, bariatric surgery, and reconstructive skin removal procedures.

Explaining the issue that remained, she said on the show: "The only problem is this excess skin is out of control."

In 2025, she underwent an eight-hour procedure to remove the loose skin, which she noted she worked 'really hard' for.

She has now lost more than 500 pounds. (TLC)

Tammy said: "After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery. I was just overwhelmed with excitement.

"I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was."

'I have been seeing someone...it's going pretty well'

And it seems 2025 was a transformative year for the star in more than one sense, after Tammy announced she was in a new relationship - three years on from the death of her husband Caleb, who had tragically passed in 2023 as a result of 'morbid obesity'.

In a preview of the series in April, Tammy excitedly shared: "I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it's going pretty well.

"The person I'm dating is a woman. So I haven't told my family because my family's gonna have something to say about it."

She added: "A few years ago I came out as pansexual but after Caleb passing, I just don't want to be with men anymore. I don't know how my family is going to react when I tell them I'm seeing a woman."