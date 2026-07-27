Former Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson breaks down in tears after being fired by client

Kendra Wilkinson is sharing the behind the scenes struggles of being a real estate agent, and it's not all glitz and glamor.

The 41-year-old rose to fame in the early 2000's after she became a star in the series, The Girls Next Door, also known as the The Girls of the Playboy Mansion, a reality show which followed the girls who lived alongside the late Hugh Hefner.

Wilkinson moved out of the house in 2009, when she married her now ex-husband, Hank Baskett. 11 years after moving out, she began her career in real estate, which she showcased on the reality TV show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, which aired for two seasons.

Despite the show ending in 2023, the star has continued her career behind the scenes, and now she's giving her followers an insight into the tough side.

Advert

Over a picture of herself in tears in her car, posted to her Instagram story, Wilkinson penned: "When a client fires you... after all the work you put in. Ya I'm struggling today guys."

Kendra candidly opened up about the struggles of being a real estate agent @‌kendrawilkinson/Instagram

Expanding further in a video posted after, she said: "I know that we're living in a world of struggle right now, I know that. But it's just so hard right now," as she burst into tears.

"I feel like I'm doing everything right in my life. I'm raising my kids and putting them first. I'm doing everything good, I'm a good person. It's just such a struggle right now," she continued on a separate story.

The former Playboy Bunny is mother to two children, Hank Randall Baskett IV, 16 and Alijah Mary Baskett, 12, who she shares with her ex-husband, NFL star Hank Baskett.

The former couple filed for divorce in 2018, and agreed to split custody of their two children when their divorce was finalized in 2019.

"Finding people to work with me, getting fired, people being rude and mean, it's taking a toll," she continued in her emotional social media posts.

Kendra started a career in real estate in 2020 (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The PM Lounge Fresno Grand Opening )

UNILAD has contacted Kendra Wilkinson's reps for comment.

However, just two hours later, Wilkinson looked much happier, as she appeared in a different location, in which she thanked her fans for all the positive messages and prayers.

"Today was a rough one," she said. "But I put in some eye drops, put on my face and I'm ready to take on a new day. Gotta get back up, right?"

Wilkinson then shifted to a positive attitude, saying it was time to 'enjoy and be grateful' for what she does have in life.







