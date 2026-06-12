Taylor Swift has been handed an apology after she was called out by a commentator at the NBA Knicks Game 4 Finals.

So, if you know anything about T-Swift, it’s that she likes her sports – right?

She likes attending games, she likes wearing the merch, and now marrying Travis Kelce, a Chiefs player. However, if you don’t follow the singer, you might not know just how far her love of the Knicks runs.

Cheering on her team as they faced off against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals, Swift could be seen clapping courtside wearing a Stevie Knicks tee, referencing her love of the Fleetwood Mac singer, and the Knicks team.

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However, despite there being rumors that she’s going to host her wedding to Travis Kelce at the arena next month, when analyst Monica McNutt saw her, she made a quick and unfortunate judgement.

Taylor Swift was called out for allegedly not being a Knicks fan (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

What did Monica McNutt say about Taylor Swift?

As seen in a video circulating around X, she could be heard saying as the hot mic picked up her voice: “That’s her down there! With the long ponytail in the blue.”

“She’s not even a Knicks fan, get out of here girl!” she then said.

It appeared that McNutt and her colleague at first didn't realise Swift was actually there, nor did they realise she was a fan of the Knicks.

Now, after a whole lot of backlash, McNutt has apologized.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

Monica McNutt's 'apology' about the misunderstanding

Speaking to TMZ in New York, McNutt said when asked about the backlash: "Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said and here's the deal, if I'm wrong — and I am wrong apparently because we've got an OG Amar'e Stoudemire jersey.”

This was in reference to a throwback picture of Swift posing with former Knicks players Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony while wearing Stoudemire's jersey, which she spoke about in her 2014 TIME profile.

"I misspoke," McNutt continued in the clip. "I did not know, but here's the deal. I literally just did a piece on celebrity row, I know these folks.

Monica McNutt has since apologized for her comments about Taylor Swift (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"I had not seen her here, this year or last year, and we just saw her with her fiancé [at the Cleveland Cavaliers game]."

She added: "Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs, but she didn't have on any Knicks paraphernalia, so I did not know her Knicks loyalty, but shout out to T-Swift. We can be united in orange and blue."

McNutt concluded in the video: "I apologize."

Initially, the reaction to McNutt after she made her hot mic comment was confusion, with people online bringing up years of proof that Swift is actually a Knicks fan.

But her response seems to have cleared things up.