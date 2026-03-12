Nicole Kidman revealed what is one thing that makes her struggle during sex scenes so much she considers it a deal breaker.

Nicole Kidman revealed she had stern words for an actor she was working with as he did something that bothered her ahead of filming intimate scenes together.

Speaking on the podcast Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers admitted that she is very smell sensitive and added that she is either ‘drawn to or drawn away based on smell’.

She went on to admit that this ties into her acting and that bad smells can be quite off putting, especially during intimate scenes.

Advert

Kidman added, speaking specifically that bad breath was the worst thing and pretty much a dealbreaker for shooting sex scenes with co-stars.

She said: “I don’t think so honey if you have bad breath.

Kidman insisted that she is other drawn to or drawn away with people based on their smell (YouTube/Las Culturistas)

“I cannot stand bad breath, I mean this is a dealbreaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous guy and you come at me with bad breath and I’m like nope.

“If I say breathe on me and I have to recoil, yikes, I’m out. You could not offer me enough money.”

Kidman proceeded to take aim at a co-star who didn’t seem to get the memo about this dealbreaker ahead of time.

She continued: “So therefore, when Alexander Skarsgård ate falafel sandwich before we did the scenes in Big Little Lies, I was like ‘no, no, no, Alex’.

“I’m meant to e kissing you and into you, put away the falafel, now because the bad breath does not turn me on.

“As I said, it is very important to smell good but more importantly, the mouth, the taste of the mouth and the smell of the mouth is very important to me.”

The hosts then joked that Kidman was ruining Skarsgard’s ongoing reputation as a heartthrob with this story.

She went on to reply she is sure that the actor never ate a falafel ever again, ‘nope not before a kiss, not before you make love.’

While Kidman fans will be excirted to learn this redline from the star, the star has also recently opened up about something else close to her, her divorce from Keith Urban.

The couple split in September last year, with Kidman citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

In a recent interview with Variety, gave some small insight into how she has been feeling of late.

When asked in a Variety interview if every year 'is the 'year of Nicole Kidman', the star revealed that she had not been feeling that way recently, saying: "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."