Ariana Grande’s mom Joan speaks out following news of singer’s break from public life

Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, has publicly broken her silence to share a touching message of support after the pop superstar announced plans to take a much-needed break from public life.

The 33-year-old singer and actress has endured a relentlessly packed schedule over the past two years.

Between recording and promoting her chart-topping seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, embarking on exhaustive global press tours for the big-screen adaptation of Wicked, and navigating constant media commentary surrounding her personal life, Grande has rarely been out of the spotlight.

Following weeks of heightened public attention, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer confirmed she would be stepping back from red carpets, public appearances, and social media to focus on her personal well-being and rest.

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Taking to social media to address the announcement, Joan warmly backed her daughter’s choice, reminding fans that mental health and boundaries must always take precedence over public demands.

“Taking care of yourself, your mind, and your heart is never something you should have to apologize for,” Joan shared in her emotional post.

“I am so proud of Ariana for knowing when to step back, breathe, and protect her peace. She gives so much of herself to the world, and now it’s time for her to rest.”

Ariana announced she would be taking a hiatus to focus on her health and wellbeing (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A Mother’s Unwavering Support

Joan's public endorsement comes as no surprise to long-time fans, as she has consistently been one of Ariana’s fiercest defenders throughout her rise from Nickelodeon star to global pop icon.

Her statement quickly struck a chord with millions of followers worldwide, many of whom have expressed growing concern over the immense pressure placed on high-profile artists during back-to-back promotional cycles.

By speaking out, Joan highlighted the importance of setting clear emotional boundaries in an entertainment industry that often demands non-stop accessibility from performers.

“Joan’s message is a reminder that everyone needs to hear,” one top comment read on X. “Ariana has given us so much incredible music, film, and art over the past year alone. She deserves all the time, privacy, and peace in the world without any pressure.”

The singer's well deserved break comes after a back to back string of red carpet appearances and concert performances (Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

A Well-Deserved Hiatus

While no official timeframe has been given for when the GRAMMY winner will resume public duties or return to social media, sources close to the performer indicate that the hiatus is designed to give her time to recharge privately alongside her family and loved ones.

As Ariana steps away from camera lenses and interview circuits to prioritize her personal happiness, Joan’s heartwarming message stands as a powerful reminder that self-care always comes first—no matter how famous you are.







