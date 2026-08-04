Ariana Grande’s mom Joan speaks out following news of singer’s break from public life
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Ariana Grande’s mom Joan speaks out following news of singer’s break from public life

Joan Grande praised her daughter’s decision to step away from the spotlight and prioritize her mental health and well-being

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Topics: Ariana Grande, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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