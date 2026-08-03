Jameela Jamil divides fans over Ariana Grande comments as singer 'to step back' from public life
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Jameela Jamil divides fans over Ariana Grande comments as singer 'to step back' from public life

Jameela Jamil described Ariana Grande's team as 'thoroughly irresponsible' for allegedly not protecting the singer

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

Topics: Ariana Grande, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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