Fans believe Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene imagery teases what’s next for Peter Parker.

The latest Marvel instalment arrived in cinemas just days ago (July 29), and the movie's post-credits scene has arguably left some fans with more questions than answers.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), the film follows Spider-Man, played by none other than Tom Holland, as he navigates a world where everyone has forgotten his Peter Parker ever existed.

Struggling to move on without MJ (both his on-screen and off-screen partner, Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), Peter's grief, anxiety and loneliness ultimately trigger a new evolution in his arachnid DNA.

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And viewers have urged fans to hold off toilet breaks for just a little longer, and stick around until the very final moment of the film.

With no mid-credits scene, the film's only post-credits sequence focuses on one small detail from the movie: Ned's Spidey Tracker app.

The post-scene credits teases Holland's return to the role. (Marvel)

The secret scene shows Ned's app searching for the web-slinger's location.

At first, Spider-Man is nowhere to be seen, but as the digital map continues to zoom out, from city level to a full view of Earth, it reveals his GPS marker floating somewhere in deep space.

And, spoiler alert, the sequence ends with that all-too familiar MCU-style title card, confirming that Spider-Man will indeed return.

While it doesn't give an awful lot away, many fans will be happy to learn that Holland isn't quite finished with the character just yet.

The couple are both on-screen and off-screen lovers. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In the lead up to the release, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told Entertainment Weekly: "We definitely don’t see Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a closing...It’s a beginning.

"I think the truth is that this is the beginning of a new...thing."

The one question fans are left wondering is where exactly he will make his return.

It could be in the eagerly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit cinemas on December 16.

But after that, Marvel fans will have to wait until the end of 2027 for the next movie, Avengers: Secret Wars - the sequel to Doomsday that promises to reshape the reality of the MCU.

And it's not the only hint we've had about Spider-Man's return in recent months.

In April, Mark Ruffalo, who returned as the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, said during promotion for the film in Italy: "I promise you 1,000 percent that he [Spider-Man] will be fighting an alien in the future."