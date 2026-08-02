Zendaya fans spot subtle detail in red carpet looks that has sparked huge Spider-Man theory
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Zendaya fans spot subtle detail in red carpet looks that has sparked huge Spider-Man theory

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach are known for what many call 'method dressing'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Zendaya, Spider-Man, Marvel, Fashion, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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