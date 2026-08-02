Zendaya fans spot subtle detail in red carpet looks that has sparked huge Spider-Man theory

Spider-Man fans have suggested that Zendaya is foreshadowing her character MJ's future in the franchise with her red carpet looks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has only just hit theaters and is already breaking records. The movie collected a whopping $168 million on Friday alone (July 29) says The Hollywood Reporter.

It's projected to rake in around $325 million in total this weekend – making it one of Mavel's highest domestic launches ever.

As always, Zendaya was serving some looks while doing the press rounds in the run up to Brand New Day's release, and some believe her fashion choices could be hinting at what's in store for MJ.

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Zendaya's long-time stylist is Law Roach and the pair are known for what's been coined as 'method dressing', which is a red carpet trend where actors wear outfits inspired by the characters or themes of the movies they are promoting.

Zendaya has been wearing a lot of dark colors on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

For example, Margot Robbie sported lots of pink Barbie-inspired outfits when promoting her 2023 movie Barbie.

For Brand New Day – which has a near-perfect score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes – Zendaya has worn a lot of black and dark colors, as well as spider-themed looks (of course).

And when is a time people where black? When they're in mourning...

One of the few times Zendaya has worn a white outfit on this press tour was in China, but that's the color the Chinese apparently wear when in mourning, says THR.

With this in mind, some have suggested that that Zendaya is hinting that her character MJ dies in Brand New Day.

The actress sported black in Mexico City (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown took a similar approach in the lead up to the Stranger Things finale since (spoiler alert) her character Eleven dies.

"I wore black the whole press tour because I was mourning her," she told Jimmy Fallon.

Another theory about Zendaya's dark looks is MJ's ties to Venom.

In Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez’s Marvel comic book series All-New Venom, MJ becomes the new host of Venom.

Roach may have alluded to this in an interview with Variety. He said that one of Zendaya's dresses was 'abstract way to present the spider'.

Zendaya pictured with husband Tom Holland at the Rome premiere of Brand New Day (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The celebrity stylist added: "You know, in our minds, this metamorphosis of this woman into this thing."

Zendaya has been directly asked if she's been method dressing on her most recent press tour – a question she didn't directly answer.

"I think you just have to go to the movie and see for yourself," she teased to Associated Press.

Zendaya added: "Of course we love to play the very vivid storytelling. We just like to have fun and extend that storytelling through the press tour."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters worldwide.