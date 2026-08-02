Jelly Roll announces career break for 'a year or two' to focus on 'healing'
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Jelly Roll announces career break for 'a year or two' to focus on 'healing'

The shocking news comes amid his divorce being finalized

Ella Scott

Ella Scott

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Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Music, Sex and Relationships, Jelly Roll, WWE

Ella Scott
Ella Scott

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