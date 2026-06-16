The rapper and singer previously opened up about "one of the worst moments" of his adult life being when he had an affair during his time married to Bunnie Xo.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are ending their marriage after nearly a decade together, according to court documents seen by USA TODAY on Monday, 15 June.

On May 18, the 41-year-old singer - real name Jason DeFord - filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo - real name Alisa DeFord.

The pair tied the knot in 2016 and have both been open in speaking out about experiencing bumps in their marriage along the way.

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll got married in 2016 (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

For those of you who apparently live under a rock and were confused whether we were talking about types of confectionery or sweet treats, Jelly Roll is an American rapper and singer known for songs such as 'Wild Ones' and 'Save Me'. Meanwhile, Bunnie Xo is the host of a podcast called Dumb Blonde.

The pair got married a month after meeting, eloping in Las Vegas.

On the Human School podcast last year, Jelly opened up about his marriage to Bunnie, revealing 'one of the worst moments of [his] adulthood was when [he] had an affair on [his] wife'.

During the October 21 episode, the singer explained: "It was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.”

Jelly reflected the couple both put in 'a lot of work to repair' the relationship and ultimately came back 'stronger than [they] could have ever been,' noting while he 'wish[ed]' he 'never had an affair' that actually 'in a way' he was 'glad it happened' because of how 'proud' he was of the people they were 'today'.

And Bunnie also opened up about the pair's relationship too.

The pair have reportedly decided to part ways after nearly 10 years of marriage ( John Shearer/Getty Images)

During an appearance The Kelly Clarkson Show in February earlier this year, Bunnie said Jelly's affair lasted around a year, but 'instead of looking at him' and blaming him, she 'looked within' herself.

She admitted she left him, and then 'he came and got me' - the podcast host ultimately choosing to give her partner a second chance, something she also spoke out about in a post to TikTok in 2024.

"Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground," she wrote.

She told Kelly Clarkson her choice to give her partner a second chance was 'the best decision' she's 'ever made'.

She added: "Will he get a third? Absolutely f**king not."

As of last month, it would appear the pair's second chance of making ago of things has come to an end, the divorce papers having been filed.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Jason DeFord and Alisa DeFord for comment.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship timeline

August 2015

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo meet at one of the former’s shows at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. This was before Jelly Roll enjoyed mainstream success. He’s living in a van and only around 20 people are at the gig. They talk backstage. At the time, Bunnie is dating someone else.

Later, Bunnie splits from her ex and asks a friend to give her Jelly Roll’s number. Bunnie says Jelly Roll would call and text her for advice about his daughter Bailee, from a previous relationship.

July 2016

The pair’s relationship turns romantic when Jelly Roll travels to Vegas to film a music video and Bunnie offers to put him up at her place.

August 2016

Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas. He tells her: “[I wanna know] will your fine a** marry my white trash a** tonight in Las Vegas?” That night, they tie the knot at The Little White Chapel.

August 23, 2016

Jelly Roll welcomes a son, Noah Buddy, with an ex. In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are also granted primary custody of Bailee due to her mother’s substance abuse issues.

2018

Jelly Roll cheats on Bunnie, and the pair temporarily separate. Jelly Roll later calls the affair ‘one of the worst moments of his adulthood’.

He says he ‘did a lot of work to repair that relationship’ on the Human School podcast. They rekindle their relationship later that year.

2019

Bunnie launches the Dumb Blonde podcast, which goes on to be a massive success, with Dolly Parton and MGK appearing as guests.

2022

Jelly Roll’s music takes off in a big way. His single ‘Son of a Sinner’ hits No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart.

March 2023

Bunnie deletes her OnlyFans and leaves the sex industry behind.

August 31, 2023

Bunnie and Jelly Roll return to The Little White Chapel in Vegas to renew their vows.

June 2024

Bunnie reveals on Instagram that the couple have decided to undergo IVF. She writes: “W/all odds stacked against us, it’s always been hard & we have only just begun.”

February 2026

Bunnie says that following Jelly Roll’s 275 pound weight loss, his penis has gotten ‘severely bigger’.

May 2026

Jelly Roll files for divorce.