In a bombshell revelation that has left fans completely stunned, Bunnie Xo has confirmed that she and country star Jelly Roll are still moving forward with their plans to have a baby together despite ending their marriage.

When news broke that Jelly Roll—real name Jason DeFord—had officially filed for divorce from his wife of nearly ten years, fans assumed the couple’s highly publicized family planning journey had come to a sudden, devastating halt.

But taking to her Dumb Blonde podcast for an emotional, tell-all episode titled "The Divorce," the 46-year-old podcaster dropped a massive twist that no one saw coming.

"I love him and you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby," Bunnie shared candidly with her listeners. "We're still having a baby together."

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The couple, who wed in 2016, have been incredibly transparent about their long-term battles with infertility, previously revealing that Bunnie’s fallopian tubes were completely blocked. Earlier this year, Bunnie’s raw memoir Stripped Down revealed they had finally found the "sweetest surrogate ever" and were preparing to embark on an IVF embryo transfer with the hopes of welcoming twins.

Bunnie XO revealed the news on Thursday evening's episode of her podcast (Dumb Blonde Podcast)

Co-Parenting 'Little Nugget'

While their romantic relationship is officially over, Bunnie insisted that their shared dream of expanding their family remains entirely intact, with the former couple planning to step into the world of co-parenting from day one.

"We're going to co-parent together. Jay is my best friend," Bunnie explained, using her affectionate nickname for the "Save Me" singer.

"Jay has been so f***ing great about us still having a baby together and he wants the same thing. And we're just going to raise Little Nugget as one big happy family."

The 46-year-old entrepreneur admitted that navigating a highly intensive fertility journey while simultaneously dividing their massive estate in a fast-tracked, two-week divorce settlement has been an intense emotional tightrope. However, she says the prospect of motherhood has given her a profound sense of strength.

"I feel so powerful and I feel so inspired to just live life," she stated. "I'm so excited to live my life through a child's eyes, which is why this baby journey, I'm not going to let it break me and I'm not going to detour it."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are parting ways after almost a decade of marriage (John Shearer/Getty Images)

'The Most Unconventional Couple'

Bunnie fiercely shut down internet rumors that the split was caused by infidelity, confirming that the divorce is entirely amicable and that the pair still speak on the phone for hours every day.

"So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," Bunnie laughed. "Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."

While the incoming addition to the family won't have the traditional household structure, Bunnie promised fans that the baby will be surrounded by nothing but support from both sides, as well as big siblings Bailee Ann (18) and Noah Buddy (9), Jelly Roll's children from previous relationships.

"It's ending with love and we're continuing the love because we're having our little nugget together."