Director of new Idaho murders doc weighs in on unsettling theory behind Bryan Kohberger's choice of house
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Director of new Idaho murders doc weighs in on unsettling theory behind Bryan Kohberger's choice of house

Several students said they found Kohberger 'creepy'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, Documentaries, Film and TV, Netflix, Bryan Kohberger

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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