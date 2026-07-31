Parents of Bryan Kohberger victim Kaylee Goncalves have 'unwavering' confidence after guilty plea appeal
Home>News>Crime

Parents of Bryan Kohberger victim Kaylee Goncalves have 'unwavering' confidence after guilty plea appeal

Kohberger previously avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty, but now claims to be innocent

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Bryan Kohberger, True crime, Idaho, Netflix

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: